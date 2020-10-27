header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
72°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 27
1892 - Birth of Robert E. Callahan, owner of Mission Village in L.A. and Old West Trading Post on Sierra Highway [story]
Callahans Old West
Oct. 28: Santa Clarita Community College District Joint Virtual Meeting with ASG
| Tuesday, Oct 27, 2020
Hasley Hall

Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a joint meeting with the Associated Student Government via Zoom video conferencing Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 1:30 p.m., followed by the adopted budget workshop.

To join the virtual meeting:
Webinar ID: 932-0062-5060

For live stream, copy and paste https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/93200625060 into your web browser.

Call-In # 669-900-6833, Webinar ID: 932-0062-5060, and follow the prompts.

To view the full agenda online, click [here].

Consistent with the provisions of the Executive Orders, the above-noticed meeting of the SCCCD Board of Trustees shall take place as follows:

1. Participation: Members of the Board of Trustees and the public may participate remotely by using the Zoom link and phone number above.

2. Public Comment: Members of the public wishing to provide public comment on closed session items, open session items, and those items NOT on the agenda that are within the jurisdiction of the Board of Trustees, MUST submit their comments by 12:30pm for this meeting (as open session starts at 1:30pm) via email at boardmeetingcomments@canyons.edu.

Note: Board members are prohibited by the Brown Act from responding to comments made regarding topics not on the official agenda.

Public comment is limited to three minutes per speaker (calculated at approximately 300 words). Members of the public who submit comments by the deadline above will be given the option to read their comments to the Board or have them read by district staff. For those who wish to read their comments at the meeting, the Board President will invite you to speak, the moderator will promote you to a panelist, you will read your comments, and then you will be returned back to an attendee after you finish.

Please adhere to the following procedures:

– Please submit an individual comment for each item by 12:30 p.m. for this meeting

– Please include in the email the following information:

a. Name

b. Address

c. Agenda Item Number

d. Comment

e. Your preference to either read your submitted comments or have a district staff member read it to the Board.

– Please note the following:

* Submissions of public comments will be considered a public record under the Public Records Act and are therefore subject to public disclosure.

3. Disability Accommodations: For any accommodations, please contact SCCCD Board of Trustees Administrative Assistant at (661) 362-3400 or via email at marilu.ramirez@canyons.edu.

4. Report Out of Section Agenda: If you wish to provide your report in writing, please send it to us at boardmeetingcomments@canyons.edu by 12:30 p.m. for this meeting. In the Subject line, indicate which the report title and speaker name. If you wish to give your report during your time at the meeting, the Board President will invite you to speak, the moderator will promote you to a panelist if needed, you will read your comments, and then you will be returned back to an attendee after you finish. Please limit your report to 3-5 minutes.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Oct. 28: Santa Clarita Community College District Joint Virtual Meeting with ASG

Oct. 28: Santa Clarita Community College District Joint Virtual Meeting with ASG
Tuesday, Oct 27, 2020
Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a joint meeting with the Associated Student Government via Zoom video conferencing Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 1:30 p.m., followed by the adopted budget workshop.
FULL STORY...

COC Among Top 100 National Community Colleges for Hispanics

COC Among Top 100 National Community Colleges for Hispanics
Tuesday, Oct 27, 2020
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 22 and 26 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students and granting the most degrees, respectively.
FULL STORY...

COC Students Chosen for Architecture, Interior Design Exhibit

COC Students Chosen for Architecture, Interior Design Exhibit
Monday, Oct 26, 2020
Three College of the Canyons architecture and interior design students have been selected to participate in the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Los Angeles 2x8 Student Competition, Exhibition and Scholarship program.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 26: COC Launches Industry Insight Series with Grammy Winner Eric Whitacre

Oct. 26: COC Launches Industry Insight Series with Grammy Winner Eric Whitacre
Monday, Oct 26, 2020
College of the Canyons proudly welcomes Eric Whitacre as the first featured guest in the School of Visual & Performing Arts Industry Insight Series on Monday, Oct. 26 starting at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

CSUN to Serve as L.A. County Vote Center Beginning Oct. 24

CSUN to Serve as L.A. County Vote Center Beginning Oct. 24
Thursday, Oct 22, 2020
California State University, Northridge will be home to one of the 1,000 vote centers across Los Angeles County that are open to the county’s voters in the days before the Nov. 3 presidential election.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
City Celebrates New Vista Canyon Development with Groundbreaking, Ribbon-Cutting
The city of Santa Clarita celebrated not one but two milestones Tuesday at the Vista Canyon development.
City Celebrates New Vista Canyon Development with Groundbreaking, Ribbon-Cutting
L.A. County Public Health: Uptick in COVID-19 Cases ‘Cause for Concern’
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 29 new deaths and 1,586 new cases of COVID-19, including 7,185 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Public Health: Uptick in COVID-19 Cases ‘Cause for Concern’
Health Advisory Issued for Private Gatherings, Public Celebrations
Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH is issuing a Health Advisory for private gatherings and public celebrations advising Los Angeles County residents that the potential risk of COVID-19 transmission at such celebrations is high based on the increasing rate of COVID-19 community transmission in Los Angeles County.
Health Advisory Issued for Private Gatherings, Public Celebrations
Oct. 28: Santa Clarita Community College District Joint Virtual Meeting with ASG
Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a joint meeting with the Associated Student Government via Zoom video conferencing Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 1:30 p.m., followed by the adopted budget workshop.
Oct. 28: Santa Clarita Community College District Joint Virtual Meeting with ASG
COC Among Top 100 National Community Colleges for Hispanics
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 22 and 26 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students and granting the most degrees, respectively.
COC Among Top 100 National Community Colleges for Hispanics
Oct. 28: Santa Clarita City Council Legislative Committee Virtual Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council Legislative Committee will hold a virtual meeting Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 9:00 a.m.
Oct. 28: Santa Clarita City Council Legislative Committee Virtual Meeting
Santa Clarita-Based Stay Green Nationally Recognized for Excellence
Santa Clarita-based landscaping firm Stay Green Inc. is proud to announce it has been awarded three Bronze Awards of Excellence by the National Association of Landscape Professionals.
Santa Clarita-Based Stay Green Nationally Recognized for Excellence
Supes Expected to Discuss Options for Removing Villanueva
Following recent clashes between Sheriff Alex Villanueva and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the board is set to vote Tuesday on a motion aimed at removing the sheriff.
Supes Expected to Discuss Options for Removing Villanueva
SCV Adventure Play Foundation to Host Virtual, Family-Friendly Haunted House
In light of the impact the pandemic is having on Halloween, SCV Adventure Play Foundation is taking a new approach to a family-friendly Halloween hang time on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
SCV Adventure Play Foundation to Host Virtual, Family-Friendly Haunted House
Hart Science Teacher on Initial NASA SOFIA Flight that Verified Water on Moon
NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) has confirmed, for the first time, water on the sunlit surface of the Moon. This discovery indicates that water may be distributed across the lunar surface, and not limited to cold, shadowed places.
Hart Science Teacher on Initial NASA SOFIA Flight that Verified Water on Moon
Collision Kills Bicyclist on Highway 126
A collision involving a car and a bicyclist occurred on the westbound side of Highway 126 and the eastbound side of Main Street in Piru, just after 5:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Collision Kills Bicyclist on Highway 126
LACoFD Awarded USAID Agreement to Continue International Search & Rescue Efforts
Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby is pleased to announce that the Los Angeles County Fire Department's Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Program, California Task Force-2, will continue providing international urban search and rescue services as part of the United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA) disaster response efforts.
LACoFD Awarded USAID Agreement to Continue International Search & Rescue Efforts
Today in SCV History (Oct. 27)
1892 - Birth of Robert E. Callahan, owner of Mission Village in L.A. and Old West Trading Post on Sierra Highway [story]
Callahans Old West
State Criticized for Restrictive Thanksgiving Guidelines
As the holidays fast approach, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health are coming under fire for their newly released Thanksgiving guidelines on private gatherings, which come with strict restrictions aimed at decreasing the transmission of COVID-19.
State Criticized for Restrictive Thanksgiving Guidelines
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Passes 300K Cases; 7,136 Total in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 8 new deaths and 861 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with 136 new cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since Friday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Passes 300K Cases; 7,136 Total in SCV
Oct. 27: Special City Council Meeting on Whittaker-Bermite Default Letter
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, October 27, starting at 5:30 p.m., to address anticipated litigation related to the long-proposed Porta Bella residential-commercial development on the Whittaker-Bermite property in the center of the city.
Oct. 27: Special City Council Meeting on Whittaker-Bermite Default Letter
Santa Clarita Trek Bike Park Expansion Underway
The city of Santa Clarita on Monday began an expansion project at the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita adjacent to the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
Santa Clarita Trek Bike Park Expansion Underway
NSD Submits Reopening Waivers, Discusses Ransomware Attack
Officials at the Newhall School District submitted reopening waivers for TK-2 grade to return to in-person instruction and provided parents with an update on the ransomware attack during an engagement night Wednesday.
NSD Submits Reopening Waivers, Discusses Ransomware Attack
COC Students Chosen for Architecture, Interior Design Exhibit
Three College of the Canyons architecture and interior design students have been selected to participate in the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Los Angeles 2x8 Student Competition, Exhibition and Scholarship program.
COC Students Chosen for Architecture, Interior Design Exhibit
16 Productions Filming the Week of Oct. 26 in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 16 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of Monday, Oct. 26.
16 Productions Filming the Week of Oct. 26 in SCV
Oct. 28: First Responders Day Fundraiser Set by Firehouse Subs
Celebrating First Responders Day on Wednesday, October 28, Firehouse Subs restaurants nationwide and in Santa Clarita will invite customers to help raise funds for the nonprofit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
Oct. 28: First Responders Day Fundraiser Set by Firehouse Subs
Oct. 26: COC Launches Industry Insight Series with Grammy Winner Eric Whitacre
College of the Canyons proudly welcomes Eric Whitacre as the first featured guest in the School of Visual & Performing Arts Industry Insight Series on Monday, Oct. 26 starting at 7 p.m.
Oct. 26: COC Launches Industry Insight Series with Grammy Winner Eric Whitacre
SCE Calls Power Shut-off Warning for SCV
Southern California Edison officials announced Monday the possibility of power shut-offs for some of its customers, including many in the Santa Clarita Valley, amid Red Flag warnings and “damaging wind gusts.”
SCE Calls Power Shut-off Warning for SCV
County Data on Hate Crimes Show Dip in Local Reports
The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations put out its annual numbers on hate crimes for 2019 on Friday, which noted while countywide reports remain on the rise over the past half-dozen years, they declined again for the reporting area that includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
County Data on Hate Crimes Show Dip in Local Reports
%d bloggers like this: