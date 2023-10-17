Oct. 28: See ‘Ramona’ at Rancho Camulos National Landmark

On Saturday, Oct. 28 join expert silent film historians, Hugh Munro Neely and Dydia Dylyser and walk in the footsteps of D W Griffith and Mary Pickford at the exact preserved locations where they shot the 1910 film “Ramona.”

Watch the compelling 18 minute classic film that is still relevant today. Learn the intriguing backstory and the historical importance of what is believed to be the first film shot in Ventura County and the Santa Clarita Vslley. Come to the “Home of Ramona.”

Be part of this unique experience.

Programs are Oct. 28, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.. at the Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum near Piru. Tickets ($20) are available on Eventbrite or by calling the museum at (805) 521-1501.

Come watch the first film made in Ventura County followed by a presentation with film historians and a tour of key locations in the film.

Rancho Camulos is situated on Highway 126 at the eastern end of Ventura County, approximately two miles east of Piru.

Register here for the 1 p.m. film showing.

Register here for the 4 p.m. film showing.

Visit ranchocamulos.org for more information about the museum. From the Santa Clarita Valley take I-5 north to State Route 126 west for 10 miles. Rancho Camulous is on the left hand side of the road.

