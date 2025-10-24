Oct. 28: Supervisors to Review Fire-Related Emergency Actions

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first local death due to West Nile virus for the 2025 mosquito season.
|
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Oct.28 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall. A public hearing will be held regarding a request for a conditional use permit by Hasa, Inc.
|
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 28, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will review various emergency actions ordered and taken to respond to and recover from the January 2025 Windstorm and Critical Fire Events, including the Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire, Hurst Fire, Kenneth Fire and multiple other fires.
|
College of the Canyons freshman Emma Chodur enjoyed a spectacular start to her freshman tennis campaign after placing fifth in the nation at the annual Intercollegiate Tennis Association Cup hosted by Berry College at the Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Ga. Oct. 16-19.
|
No. 6 College of the Canyons women's soccer scored a season-high nine goals in shutting out Glendale College at home on Tuesday night, Oct. 21.
|
It was another three-set win for The Master's University women's volleyball team on Thursday, Oct. 23 as it defeated Benedictine Mesa (25-19, 26-24, 25-8) in The MacArthur Center.
|
Benja Mugabi and Clinton Mawusi each scored their first goals as Mustangs, but it was the La Sierra Golden Eagles that came from behind Tuesday, Oct. 21 to defeat The Master's University men's soccer team 3-2 on Reese Field.
|
The Master's University women's soccer squad got back in the win column on Tuesday, Oct. 21 behind three goals from Kegan Brunnemann in a 5-0 win over La Sierra in Santa Clarita.
|
The California Department of Education has named Arroyo Seco Junior High School in the William S. Hart Union High School District in the Santa Clarita Valley as one of 31 2025 California Blue Ribbon Schools.
|
One of the greatest strengths of Santa Clarita is our commitment to supporting one another. Whether it’s coming together to celebrate our community’s accomplishments or lending a hand when challenges arise, Santa Clarita families can always count on our city to be a foundation for resources, information and care.
|
The Master's University Theatre Arts will present "The Secret of Chimneys" on two weekends, Friday-Saturday, Oct. 24-25 and Friday-Satuday, Oct. 31-Nov. 1.
|
1992
- Dedication of Santa Clarita's first Metrolink station (Santa Clarita Station) [brochure
]
|
Investigators from the County of Los Angeles Department of Consumer and Business Affairs assisted in a statewide investigation that has led to a nearly $250,000 settlement from a national restaurant chain.
|
Valencia Christian Center will host its Harvest Fest Sunday, 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 26.
|
Splash into Halloween fun at the Floating Pumpkin Patch, 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center presented by Kaiser Permanente.
|
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R–Santa Clarita) continued her District Dialogue Listening Tour with a focused Public Safety Day, which included a visit to the Federal Correctional Complex Victorville and a virtual roundtable with local first responders.
|
The annual Halloween Fiesta at the Newhall Community Center will be held Friday, Oct. 24, 5-8 p.m. This special family-friendly event will include a haunted house, games and pumpkin decorating.
|
The Fourth Annual Halloween Event, hosted by the city of Santa Clarita, will bring the community together to honor, celebrate and learn about Día de Muertos on Saturday, Oct. 25, 3-5 p.m.
|
Science Talks Series will host a Garden Walk at College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, 9-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 7 at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, 17200 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
|
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host its Halloween Parade and Costume Party, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30 at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
|
The Sand Canyon Country Club will host its free Halloween event, "Sand Canyon Spooktacular" from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.
|
1888
- 8:15 a.m.: Newhall's luxurious Southern Hotel burns to the ground [story
]
|
Oct. 19 - 25 is National Teen Driver Safety Week, and it is a great time for California parents to talk to their teenagers about safe driving, including the importance of driving sober.
|
Bridge to Home is inviting the community to join the fun at the Second Annual Turkey Trot on Saturday, Nov. 15, at The Paseo Club in Valencia.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.