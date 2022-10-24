treat or treat village

Oct. 28: Trick or Treat Village at L.A. County Parks in SCV

Uploaded: , Monday, Oct 24, 2022



Join Los Angeles County Parks this Halloween season as they transform the parks into haunted houses of horror!

The Trick or Treat Village will feature game booths, free candy, live concerts, costume contests and dances you do until the moon turns full!

You can also expect movie nights, pumpkin carving and so much more. Plus your favorite L.A. County staff will share spooky Halloween stories, run carnival games and more. Come in costume and bring the whole family along.

L.A. County Parks in the Santa Clarita Valley will host Trick or Treat Villages at the following locations and times:

Castaic Sports Complex, 31230 Castaic Road, Castaic, CA 91384 Friday, Oct. 28, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Richard Rioux Park, 26233 Faulkner Drive, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381 Friday, Oct. 28, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Val Verde Park, 30300 W. Arlington Road, Castaic, CA 91384 Friday, Oct. 28, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information visit L.A. County Parks.

