Oct. 29: Bark For Life of SCV Benefits American Cancer Society

Bark for Life of Sant Clarita Valley to benefit the American Cancer Society was such a success in March there will be another Bark For Life event held Sunday, Oct. 29 at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

The event will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Day of event registration begins at 9:30 a.m.

Bark For Life offers participants and their four-legged canine friends a chance to enjoy a day of music, vendors, games, a costume contest and more. The event is organized similar to the Santa Clarita Valley Relay for Life event.

The event in March included dog “kisses” booths, peanut butter spoon licking and hot dog bobbing.

Registration is now available for individuals and teams to begin fundraising efforts. The event has a fundraising goal of $10,000.

To register visit SCVbark.org.

