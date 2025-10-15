Oct. 29: Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley to Celebrate Renovations at Thomas E. Dierckman Clubhouse with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will celebrate the completion of major renovations at its Thomas E. Dierckman Clubhouse in Canyon Country with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.

The event will honor California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, who secured the state funding that made these improvements possible, as well as the community partners and supporters who continue to invest in the Club’s mission to serve local youth.

The ceremony will begin with opening remarks by Board President Jenny, followed by a special thank you from Club members to Assemblywoman Schiavo, and remarks from the Assemblywoman herself. Guests will then join in a ribbon cutting and group photo with Assemblywoman Schiavo, Club leadership, board members, staff, and youth.

After the ceremony, attendees will be invited to rotate through three fun activity stations:

-Tacos, Conchas & Hot Cocoa Station

-Bingo/Lotería Station – with $10 gift card prizes for winners

-Craft Activity Station

“Our Thomas E. Dierckman Clubhouse has been a second home for thousands of children and teens since it opened in 2003,” said Matt Nelson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. “Thanks to Assemblywoman Schiavo’s support and advocacy, we were able to complete important renovations—including new flooring, restroom upgrades, and improved lighting—that brighten and enhance the space. These updates ensure the Clubhouse will continue to be a welcoming, inspiring place where youth receive academic support, build confidence, and grow into leaders. We are also deeply grateful for our ongoing partnership with the William S. Hart Union High School District and the dedicated staff of Sierra Vista Junior High School, whose collaboration allows us to serve youth directly on the school campus.”

The event is open to invited guests, community partners, and members of the media.

