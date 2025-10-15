header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 15
1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
OLPH
Oct. 29: Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley to Celebrate Renovations at Thomas E. Dierckman Clubhouse with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
| Wednesday, Oct 15, 2025
Water drop


The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will celebrate the completion of major renovations at its Thomas E. Dierckman Clubhouse in Canyon Country with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.

The event will honor California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, who secured the state funding that made these improvements possible, as well as the community partners and supporters who continue to invest in the Club’s mission to serve local youth.

The ceremony will begin with opening remarks by Board President Jenny, followed by a special thank you from Club members to Assemblywoman Schiavo, and remarks from the Assemblywoman herself. Guests will then join in a ribbon cutting and group photo with Assemblywoman Schiavo, Club leadership, board members, staff, and youth.

 After the ceremony, attendees will be invited to rotate through three fun activity stations:

-Tacos, Conchas & Hot Cocoa Station

-Bingo/Lotería Station – with $10 gift card prizes for winners

-Craft Activity Station

 “Our Thomas E. Dierckman Clubhouse has been a second home for thousands of children and teens since it opened in 2003,” said Matt Nelson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. “Thanks to Assemblywoman Schiavo’s support and advocacy, we were able to complete important renovations—including new flooring, restroom upgrades, and improved lighting—that brighten and enhance the space. These updates ensure the Clubhouse will continue to be a welcoming, inspiring place where youth receive academic support, build confidence, and grow into leaders. We are also deeply grateful for our ongoing partnership with the William S. Hart Union High School District and the dedicated staff of Sierra Vista Junior High School, whose collaboration allows us to serve youth directly on the school campus.”

 The event is open to invited guests, community partners, and members of the media.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Oct. 29: Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley to Celebrate Renovations at Thomas E. Dierckman Clubhouse with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Oct. 29: Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley to Celebrate Renovations at Thomas E. Dierckman Clubhouse with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Wednesday, Oct 15, 2025
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will celebrate the completion of major renovations at its Thomas E. Dierckman Clubhouse in Canyon Country with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. 
FULL STORY...

Oct. 26: Bark For Life Halloween Fundraiser

Oct. 26: Bark For Life Halloween Fundraiser
Wednesday, Oct 15, 2025
The American Cancer Society Santa Clarita Valley Unit will hold the Bark For Life Halloween Fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 25: Project Linus Make a Blanket Day at COC East Gym

Oct. 25: Project Linus Make a Blanket Day at COC East Gym
Tuesday, Oct 14, 2025
Project Linus is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children impacted by medical conditions by making custom blankets which are dropped off in bulk to children in need.
FULL STORY...

SC Veterans Services Collaborative Responds to Board Member Resignations

SC Veterans Services Collaborative Responds to Board Member Resignations
Monday, Oct 13, 2025
The Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative has addressed the very public resignation of five board members, while categorically refuting the allegations of financial mismanagement and mission failure contained in their joint resignation letter.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 18-19: Native American Festival Returns to Antelope Valley Indian Museum

Oct. 18-19: Native American Festival Returns to Antelope Valley Indian Museum
Monday, Oct 13, 2025
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park invites the public to join its annual Native American Celebration 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., Oct. 18 and 19.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and PathPoint Celebrate the Graduation of Four Project SEARCH Interns
Every August at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, they prepare for a day filled with both excitement and emotion: the graduation of their PathPoint interns.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and PathPoint Celebrate the Graduation of Four Project SEARCH Interns
Oct. 29: Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley to Celebrate Renovations at Thomas E. Dierckman Clubhouse with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will celebrate the completion of major renovations at its Thomas E. Dierckman Clubhouse in Canyon Country with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. 
Oct. 29: Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley to Celebrate Renovations at Thomas E. Dierckman Clubhouse with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
CSUN Music Prof. and his band Masanga Marimba to Perform at Harvest Moon Gathering
Ric Alviso, a professor in California State University Northridge’s Department of Music, will be performing at the Harvest Moon Gathering, a fundraising festival for the Painted Turtle Camp, alongside his band, Masanga Marimba, on Saturday, Oct. 25 in Lake Hughes.
CSUN Music Prof. and his band Masanga Marimba to Perform at Harvest Moon Gathering
Oct. 26: Bark For Life Halloween Fundraiser
The American Cancer Society Santa Clarita Valley Unit will hold the Bark For Life Halloween Fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Oct. 26: Bark For Life Halloween Fundraiser
Schiavo Has 11 Bills Signed Into Law by Newsom
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced that all of her 11 bills passed out of the California Legislature and sent to Governor Gavin Newsom this year have been signed into law
Schiavo Has 11 Bills Signed Into Law by Newsom
L.A. County Health Recommends People Avoid Beaches
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory: This advisory is for all Los Angeles County Beaches and is in effect Until Saturday, Oct. 18, at 5 a.m.
L.A. County Health Recommends People Avoid Beaches
Valladares’ Bill Increases Penalties for State of Emergency Crimes
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R–Santa Clarita) announced that her legislation, Senate Bill 571, has been signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.
Valladares’ Bill Increases Penalties for State of Emergency Crimes
Today in SCV History (Oct. 15)
1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
OLPH
Oct. 25: Project Linus Make a Blanket Day at COC East Gym
Project Linus is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children impacted by medical conditions by making custom blankets which are dropped off in bulk to children in need.
Oct. 25: Project Linus Make a Blanket Day at COC East Gym
Governor Signs Sexually Violent Predator Placement Reform Bill into Law
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) announced that Senate Bill 380, legislation that she strongly advocated for in the legislature, has been signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom and takes effect immediately.
Governor Signs Sexually Violent Predator Placement Reform Bill into Law
County Delivers More Than $31M in Relief to Wildfire-Affected Households
The LA County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs provided more than $31.7 million in emergency financial relief to 3,425 of the most severely impacted households through the LA County Household Relief Grant.
County Delivers More Than $31M in Relief to Wildfire-Affected Households
2025 Homeless Count Finalized
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has finalized its 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count results for the Los Angeles Continuum of Care and the City of Los Angeles.
2025 Homeless Count Finalized
Canyons Loses Late to No. 9 Fullerton in 20-10 Thriller
College of the Canyons football tied the game at 10-10 in the fourth quarter in front of a boisterous homecoming crowd but was unable to hold on in a 20-10 loss to No. 9 Fullerton College on Thursday, Oct. 9. 
Canyons Loses Late to No. 9 Fullerton in 20-10 Thriller
Canyons Cross Country Gets SoCal Preview at Bautista Open
College of the Canyons cross country saw both its teams perform well at the Manny Bautista College Open held at Naval Training Center Park in San Diego on Friday, Oct. 10.
Canyons Cross Country Gets SoCal Preview at Bautista Open
Today in SCV History (Oct. 14)
1980 - Phillies beat Royals in Game 1 of World Series; Hart grad Bob Walk is winning pitcher [story]
Bob Walk
LASD Investigates Valencia Death of Mitt Romney’s Sister-in-Law
On Friday, Oct. 10, at approximately 9 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Investigators responded to the 24000 block of Town Center Drive in the city of Santa Clarita regarding a death investigation of a female adult identified as 64-year-old Carrie Elizabeth Romney of Valencia.
LASD Investigates Valencia Death of Mitt Romney’s Sister-in-Law
LASD Advises Residents to Prepare Ahead of Storm
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has issued a statement urging residents to prepare as an early season winter storm will bring rain to Los Angeles county starting late Monday, Oct. 13 through Tuesday, Oct. 14, with the potential for debris flows in recent burn scar areas.
LASD Advises Residents to Prepare Ahead of Storm
SCV Football: Sorting Out
Santa Clarita Valley football had three expected winners in Foothill League football last week, Hart, Valencia and Saugus and Golden Valley had a bye, so the league standings didn’t change.
SCV Football: Sorting Out
Oct. 16: Watershed Area Steering Committee Meeting
The Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River will meet on Thursday, Oct.16 from 1–3 p.m.
Oct. 16: Watershed Area Steering Committee Meeting
Oct. 26: SCV Pride Picnic at Rioux Park
The SCV LGBT Center will hold its SCV Pride Picnic Sunday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dr. Richard Rioux Park.
Oct. 26: SCV Pride Picnic at Rioux Park
SC Veterans Services Collaborative Responds to Board Member Resignations
The Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative has addressed the very public resignation of five board members, while categorically refuting the allegations of financial mismanagement and mission failure contained in their joint resignation letter.
SC Veterans Services Collaborative Responds to Board Member Resignations
SCVNews.com