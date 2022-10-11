Oct. 29: DEA National Drug Take Back Day

On Saturday, Oct. 29, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station J-Team deputies will be taking part in the “DEA National Drug Take Back Day” between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, 26201 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Community members are encouraged to drop off unwanted medications at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

This free service allows the public to discard unwanted or expired medications to law enforcement officials who can dispose of them in a secure and non-hazardous manner, potentially saving lives.

Over-the-counter medications will be accepted for disposal, but please no liquids.

For more information, please contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at (661) 260-4000, or visit www.dea.gov for more helpful tips on drug awareness.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...