Oct. 29: City to Begin Construction on 39th Park

Get ready to travel back in time as the city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Trammel Crow Company, breaks ground on the Pioneer Oil Refinery historical site, located on the corner of Needham Ranch Parkway and Pioneer Way, on Tuesday, Oct.29 at 10 a.m.

This new park will offer residents and visitors an interactive experience where they can learn about the significance of the Pioneer Oil Refinery, a pivotal landmark in the history of California’s oil industry.

The refinery, located in Newhall off of Needham Ranch Parkway, was established in 1876 by the California Star Oil Works, the predecessor to Standard Oil, which eventually became Chevron. It is recognized as the world’s oldest surviving refinery and a testament to the early days of oil production in the United States.

This historic landmark will be transformed into a space where the public can appreciate its significance while enjoying the park’s scenic beauty, surrounded by the Newhall Pass Open Space.

The park will also feature walking paths that connect to surrounding trails, showing the refinery’s history and its impact on the region.

The construction of this new park marks a significant milestone in the city’s ongoing commitment to expanding open spaces while honoring Santa Clarita’s rich historical roots.

For more information about the Pioneer Oil Refinery, please contact Lance O’Keefe at lokeefe@santaclarita.gov.

