Oct. 29: City to Begin Construction on 39th Park

The Sun Princess, the newest, next-level Love Boat from Princess Cruises, headedquartered in Valencia, has debuted in North America, arriving in Ft. Lauderdale after a successful inaugural Mediterranean season.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, joined by 15 Assemblymembers and state Senators. has issued a formal request to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, calling for an immediate State of Emergency declaration in response to the ongoing public health disaster caused by the underground chemical fire at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Get ready to travel back in time as the city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Trammel Crow Company, breaks ground on the Pioneer Oil Refinery historical site, located on the corner of Needham Ranch Parkway and Pioneer Way, on Tuesday, Oct.29 at 10 a.m.
College of the Canyons sophomore music student Brooke Bailey was on her way to school one morning when she received a phone call that would change her life.
The 29th annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo, hosted on Saturday, Sept. 21, welcomed a total 1,189 participants from the community.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has been honored as one of the 2024 Diversity, Equity + Inclusion Leaders of Influence by the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Inside The Valley magazine.
Mrs. Fields, the iconic brand known for its soft, fresh-baked cookies and sweet treats, has announced the grand opening of its newest location in Santa Clarita. The new store, located at the Valencia Town Center Mall at 24201 Valencia Blvd., opened to the public on Oct. 9.
Did you know that the Santa Clarita Public Library offers passport acceptance services? Whether you're planning a vacation, studying abroad or reconnecting with family, the Library is here to support your journey.
Three different players had double-digit kill totals as The Master's women's volleyball team defeated the Hope International Royals 25-23, 26-28, 27-25, 25-18 Friday, Oct. 18 in Fullerton.
College of the Canyons men's cross country competed at the annual Mt. San Antonio College Invitational on Friday, Oct. 18, running to a ninth-place finish in its final tune-up before the upcoming conference championship meet.
The Child & Family Center, in partnership with First Presbyterian Church of Newhall will present “Empowered Families Workshops,” a series of three presentations for parents and caregivers presented by professionals from the Child & Family Center Prevention and Outreach team.
1898
- Birth of Mary S. Ruiz, eldest child of Enrique & Rosaria Ruiz of San Francisquito Canyon; all died in 1928 dam disaster [cemetery census
]
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting Make A Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 26, and is looking for residents to volunteer for various projects that benefit local nonprofits, as well as the city.
When the Valencia Vikings entered Foothill League play, the football team had compiled a dismal 0-4 preseason record. Though Valencia had faced some stiff competition, that record did not inspire optimism for foothill league. However, with win after win in league, the team now has an overall record of 4-4 and a sparkling league record of 4-0.
Voting for open Santa Clarita City Council seats will look different this year.
The city of Santa Clarita will hold Spooktacular Community Hike Saturday, Oct. 26, at 9 a.m. at Whitney Canyon, 20303 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, 91321.
Los Angeles County Parks this Halloween season will be transformed into haunted houses and Trick or Treat Villages.
To help understand the needs of the community and determine the best use of Community Development Block Grant funds, the city of Santa Clarita invites residents to participate in the annual Community Needs Assessment survey.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a joint meeting with the Associated Student Government on Oct. 23 at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, Takeda Science Center, Room CCLB 308, 17200 Sierra Hwy., Santa Clarita, CA 91351. The open session will begin at 3:15 p.m.
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at this spooky Business After Hours Mixer, alongside other business leaders from the Santa Clarita Valley, for an exclusive networking event at Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Antelope Valley Medical Center, in partnership with CarepathRx have announced the opening of an integrated, comprehensive Infusion Suite to benefit our local patient population located in Lancaster, California.
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation will host the Third Annual Touch-A-Truck event on Satuday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Central Park in Saugus.
At Gilchrist Farm this Sunday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. the Saugus High School Halloween Band brings seasonal spirit to life with a special performance at the annual Gilchrist Farm Harvest Festival and Pumpkin Patch.
