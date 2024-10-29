Oct. 29: SUSD Regular Board of Trustees Meeting

The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 29 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the SUSD Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Items on the agenda include the first reading of Administrative Regulations that bring the district into compliance with recently passed state laws.

To view the meeting virtually on a Zoom webinar cut and paste this link into your browser: https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/89693237431.

Webinar ID: 896 9323 7431

To dial by phone: +1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

The full agenda of the meeting can be viewed at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=33971.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...