Oct. 3: 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Presents Hybrid Event, Drive-By ‘Promise Flower’ Display

With the 2020 SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s quickly approaching on Saturday, October 3, the planning committee and the California Southland Chapter Alzheimer’s Association would like to update everyone regarding the Walk Day events.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 2020 Walk will be a combo event they have dubbed “Hybrid”. It will combine an online presentation beginning at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony including speakers, participation, and fundraising acknowledgments. A link to the online event will be sent via email to all registered walkers.

After the online presentation participants will be encouraged to do their own walk in their neighborhoods, on trails, at parks, or even on treadmills with small groups of friends and family. All registrants have been mailed small flags to wave and proudly display while walking. Those who have raised $100 will also be sent a purple t-shirt they can wear that day.

After walking the planning committee will be hosting a drive-by event. Every year the Walk features a touching and visual experience called The Promise Flower Ceremony which includes flowers that represent each person’s reason for walking. The purple flower signifies losing someone to the disease.

At 10:00 am everyone is welcome to show their support for Alzheimer’s Disease at the Drive-By Promise Flower display and gathering located at Mellady Direct Marketing 1234. Masks and social distancing will be required.

There’s still time to register and fundraise for this unique event. Go to alz.org/walk and search for the Santa Clarita Walk. For more information, email Walk Manager Lori Blumenthal at lbblumenthal@alz.org.