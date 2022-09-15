Oct. 3: 2022 Oak Tree Golf Classic

The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce is still offering registration for the 2022 Oak Tree Golf Classic.

Join local business professionals and elected officials for a day on the course for some “friendly” competition. Awards will be handed out to the top three as well as last place.

Start practicing swings for the chance to hit a hole-in-one and win a brand new Mercedes Benz.

Tickets start at $350 for one player or up $1200 for four players. At the time of writing three early bird four player tickets are still available for $1000.

Some event sponsorships have been announced but the classic is still offering three types of sponsorships, Dinner, Lunch, and Individual Hole sponsorships.

Sponsorships already announced include:

-Title: Chiquita Canyon

-Breakfast: UCLA Health

-19th Hole: Vance Wealth

-Branded Water: Hydro System

-Scorecard: Triscenic Production Services

-Awards: City National Bank

-Swag Bag: Shadowbox Studios

-Mulligan: CalArts

-Cart Sign: KKAJ

The event will tee off at the Oaks Club at Valencia, located at 26550 Heritage Lane, Stevenson Ranch. Registration starts at 8 a.m. with the contest beginning at 10 a.m.

Dinner will be provide at the conclusion of the event.

To register check the SCV Chamber’s website.

