Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 3
1918 - Box-office superstar William S. Hart promotes 4th series of Liberty Loan (World War I) bonds, which went on sale Sept. 28 [story]
William S. Hart
Oct. 3-Nov. 2: “Highwire Under the Big Top’ Art Exhibit at SCAA
| Friday, Oct 3, 2025
SCAA highwire exhibit

The Santa Clarita Artists Association invites the public to view its newest art exhibit at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery in Old town Newhall, “Highwire Under the Big Top.”

The exhibit is free and open to the public and will run Oct. 3-Nov. 2 with a special artists’ reception on Saturday, Oct. 4, 5-8 p.m. at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.

The free artists’ reception will celebrate circus life from behind the scenes to center stage.

The event will include:

Live painting by exhibiting artist, Laura Ledesma.

Free interactive charm bracelet-making station led by exhibiting artist Charlotte Mullich.

Circus-themed art, music and popcorn treats.

Vote for your favorite artwork.

The winning artist gets free entry to exhibit at a future gallery show.

Plus, Newhall Press Room has a special offer just for reception guests: BOGO on wine by the glass, beer and flatbreads, valid with flyer during the reception through Oct. 10. Pick up the flyer during the event at SCAA Gallery.

The exhibit can be viewed during regular 6th St Gallery hours:

Open Fridays, 5-8 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information about the SCAA visit www.santaclaritaartists.org.
Oct. 4: NAACP After 5 Meet, Greet Scholarship Fundraiser at CalArts

Oct. 4: NAACP After 5 Meet, Greet Scholarship Fundraiser at CalArts
Thursday, Oct 2, 2025
Welcome to the NAACP Santa Clarita Branch, After 5 Community Meet and Greet Scholarship Fundraiser to be held Saturday, Oct. 4, 6-10 p.m. at California Institute of the Arts.
FULL STORY...

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. Named Organization of the Year

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. Named Organization of the Year
Thursday, Oct 2, 2025
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc., a federally qualified health center dedicated to providing affordable and accessible healthcare to underserved residents of the Santa Clarita Valley, has been named as Organization of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers, California Chapter.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 11: Whimsical World of Carl Peters Opening at Rancho Camulos

Oct. 11: Whimsical World of Carl Peters Opening at Rancho Camulos
Thursday, Oct 2, 2025
Attend the Oct. 11, 1 p.m. opening of a fascinating new exhibit at the Rancho Camulos Museum.  Step into the Whimsical World of Carl Peters, the immigrant blacksmith who lived and worked at Camulos from about 1920 to 1943.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 4-5: 31st Hart of the West Pow Wow at William S. Hart Park in Newhall

Oct. 4-5: 31st Hart of the West Pow Wow at William S. Hart Park in Newhall
Thursday, Oct 2, 2025
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 6-10: Daytime Lane Reductions Scheduled on I-5 in Castaic Area
Caltrans has announced daytime lane reductions at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway for pavement rehabilitation during the week of Oct. 6-10.
Wiley Canyon Mixed Use Project Appealed by Neighbors to City Council
esidents of the Calgrove/Wiley Canyon area have announced the appeal of the Wiley Canyon Mixed Use project to the Santa Clarita City Council for further review.
Schiavo Authors Three Bills Signed by Governor
Governor Gavin Newsom has signed into law three bills authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), that will bring relief and accountability to California communities.
Bipartisan Bill to Legalize Cheaper, Cleaner Fuel Signed Into Law
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita), co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus, has announced that the Caucus’ priority legislation to allow the sale of a cleaner and more affordable fuel blend known as E15, has been signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association invites the public to view its newest art exhibit at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery in Old town Newhall, "Highwire Under the Big Top."
Lady Mustangs Defeat Warriors to Stay Unbeaten
Four different players scored for The Master's University women's soccer team as it defeated the Life Pacific Warriors 5-1 Thursday, Oct. 2 on Reese Field in Santa Clarita.
Rickard’s Hat Trick Powers TMU Past Life Pacific
The Master's University men's soccer's high-powered offense scored five goals in a 5-0 rout of Life Pacific University Thursday, Sept. 25 on Reese Field.
Oct. 17: Canyons Softball to Host Movie Night
The College of the Canyons softball program is inviting fans of all ages to attend a special Movie Night under the stars at Whitten Field on Friday, Oct. 17.
Oct. 7: Planning Commissions Meets to Consider Single Family Homes
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will meet 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 7, at Santa Clarita City Hall to consider the construction of two single-family homes.
Canyons Suffers 34-13 Road Loss at No. 15 Cerritos College
College of the Canyons football was downed 34-13 at No. 15 Cerritos College on Saturday, Sept. 27, as the Cougars fell to 1-1 in National Division, Central League play.
Today in SCV History (Oct. 3)
1918 - Box-office superstar William S. Hart promotes 4th series of Liberty Loan (World War I) bonds, which went on sale Sept. 28 [story]
Oct. 11-20: Circus Vargas Presents ‘Hollywood Dreams’ at Valencia Town Center
Circus Vargas will present a new entertainment extravaganza, “Hollywood Dreams,” Oct. 11-20 at Valencia Town Center in Santa Clarita.
Laurene Weste | Experience Culture, History at Hart Park
Santa Clarita’s story has always been one of history, community and preservation.
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Strengthens Emergency Preparedness with New Mobile Command Unit
Santa Clarita is no stranger to wildfires, floods and other emergency situations.
Oct. 4: NAACP After 5 Meet, Greet Scholarship Fundraiser at CalArts
Welcome to the NAACP Santa Clarita Branch, After 5 Community Meet and Greet Scholarship Fundraiser to be held Saturday, Oct. 4, 6-10 p.m. at California Institute of the Arts.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. Named Organization of the Year
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc., a federally qualified health center dedicated to providing affordable and accessible healthcare to underserved residents of the Santa Clarita Valley, has been named as Organization of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers, California Chapter.
Public Health Releases Report on Impact of Asthma on Children
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in partnership with the Asthma Coalition of Los Angeles county, released Breathless: Impact of Asthma on Children in Los Angeles county, a new report highlighting the ongoing and significant impact of asthma on the health and well-being of children and families throughout the county.
Oct. 7: Supervisors to Hear Report on Special Election Preparations
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 7, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear a Report by the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk on the preparations for the Nov. 4, 2025 Statewide Special Election.
Oct. 11: Whimsical World of Carl Peters Opening at Rancho Camulos
Attend the Oct. 11, 1 p.m. opening of a fascinating new exhibit at the Rancho Camulos Museum.  Step into the Whimsical World of Carl Peters, the immigrant blacksmith who lived and worked at Camulos from about 1920 to 1943.
Oct. 15: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at Valencia Acura
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the October Business After Hours Mixer Wednesday, Oct. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Valencia Acura.
Oct. 7: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 7.
Today in SCV History (Oct. 2)
1945 - Cattle-rustling "Phantom of Vasquez Rocks" captured [story]
Schiavo‘s Office Offers Support Amidst Federal Government Shutdown
Tuesday night, the federal government shut down after Congress failed to pass a funding bill.
SCVNews.com