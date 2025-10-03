Oct. 3-Nov. 2: “Highwire Under the Big Top’ Art Exhibit at SCAA

The Santa Clarita Artists Association invites the public to view its newest art exhibit at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery in Old town Newhall, “Highwire Under the Big Top.”

The exhibit is free and open to the public and will run Oct. 3-Nov. 2 with a special artists’ reception on Saturday, Oct. 4, 5-8 p.m. at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.

The free artists’ reception will celebrate circus life from behind the scenes to center stage.

The event will include:

Live painting by exhibiting artist, Laura Ledesma.

Free interactive charm bracelet-making station led by exhibiting artist Charlotte Mullich.

Circus-themed art, music and popcorn treats.

Vote for your favorite artwork.

The winning artist gets free entry to exhibit at a future gallery show.

Plus, Newhall Press Room has a special offer just for reception guests: BOGO on wine by the glass, beer and flatbreads, valid with flyer during the reception through Oct. 10. Pick up the flyer during the event at SCAA Gallery.

The exhibit can be viewed during regular 6th St Gallery hours:

Open Fridays, 5-8 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information about the SCAA visit www.santaclaritaartists.org.

