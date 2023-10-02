Oct. 3: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m., at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant.

Note: Discovery Room open to the public at 5:15 p.m. Dinner for Directors and staff in the Discovery Room.There will be no discussion of Agency business taking place prior to the Call to Order at 6: p.m.

This meeting will be conducted in person at RVWTP boardroom, located at 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. As a convenience to the public, members of the public may also participate virtually by using the Agency’s Call-In Number 1-(833)-568-8864, Webinar ID: 160 359 8129 or Zoom Webinar by clicking on the

link https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1603598129. Any member of the public may listen to the meeting or make comments to the Board using the call-in number or Zoom Webinar link above.

However, in the event there is a disruption of service which prevents the Agency from broadcasting the meeting to members of the public using either the call-in option or internetbased service, this meeting will not be postponed or rescheduled but will continue without remote participation. The remote participation option is being provided as a convenience to the public and is not required. Members of the public are welcome to attend the meeting in person.

Attendees should be aware that while the Agency is following all applicable requirements and guidelines regarding COVID-19, the Agency cannot ensure the health of anyone attending a Board meeting. Attendees should therefore use their own judgment with respect to protecting themselves from exposure to COVID-19.

Members of the public unable to attend this meeting may submit comments either in writing to ajacobs@scvwa.org or by mail to April Jacobs, Board Secretary, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. All written comments received before 4 p.m. the day of the meeting will be distributed to the Board members and posted on the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency website prior to the start of the meeting. Anything received after 4 p.m. the day of the meeting, will be made available at the meeting, if practicable, and will be posted on the SCV Water website the following day. All correspondence with comments, including letters or emails, will be posted in their entirety.

For full agenda, click [here].

