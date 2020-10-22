Oct. 30: Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center Virtual Open House

The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center will host a virtual open house event on Friday, Oct. 30 for prospective students interested in earning a bachelor’s or master’s degree through the center’s partner institutions.

“Now is the perfect time to go back to school to earn a bachelor’s or master’s degree,” said University Center Director Cathy Ritz. “This open house event will demonstrate how doable getting a degree really is at the University Center.”

Held from 3:00 p.m. – 4 p.m., the open house will allow attendees to listen to presentations by university representatives and learn more about the financial aid, admission and application process.

Since it opened in 2002, the University Center has enabled students to earn advanced degrees without leaving the Santa Clarita Valley. Over 3,700 students have graduated from the programs offered by the University Center’s partners, which includes University of La Verne, Brandman University and National University.

The current 110,000-square-foot facility—which opened in 2009—continues to offer bachelor’s, master’s and credential/certificate programs from various public and private universities, all of which have received approval and accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC).

Cited as the college’s solution to the lack of upper division, graduate school and continuing education programs in the area, the University Center was established with a goal to increase student access to advanced degrees by forging partnerships with surrounding four-year colleges and universities. Those institutions then make their academic programs available to students through courses offered at College of the Canyons.

For information on how you can attend the virtual University Center open house, visit the center’s webpage, call (661) 362-5150 or email Rene.Guerrero@canyons.edu.