Oct. 30: Lane Closures McBean Parkway, Newhall Ranch Road

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 30, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of McBean Parkway at Newhall Ranch Road that will add a left turn lane on northbound McBean Parkway, enhancing traffic circulation.
|
Join other women business leaders for a interactive networking forum Thursday, Nov. 14, 4-6 p.m. at Salt Creek Grille, 24415 Town Center Drive, # 115, Valencia, CA 91355.
|
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently serving military and their families, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 North Walnut St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.
|
Whether its spending time with family and friends, flipping the switch for our annual Light Up Main Street event in Old Town Newhall or enjoying the cooler weather – there’s so much community fun to be had this season, including a new, unique holiday experience.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of 11 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 28 to Sunday, Nov. 3.
|
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club is hosting a Dr. Seuss themed Square Dance, Sunday Nov. 3 from 2-5 p.m.
|
1949
- Fatal crash of light plane in Haskell Canyon sparks 3,500-acre brush fire [story
]
|
1892
- Birth of Robert E. Callahan, owner of Mission Village in L.A. and Old West Trading Post on Sierra Highway [story
]
|
1970
- Permanent COC Valencia campus dedicated [story
]
|
As Chiquita Canyon Landfill’s operator, Waste Connections, inches closer to completing the installation of a geomembrane cover over the closed portion of the landfill that is emanating noxious odors, a new health effort will launch to see if it’s working or not.
|
A special in-person Community Advisory Committee Town Hall will be held on Monday, Oct. 28 at Castaic Middle School, with elected officials to discuss the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
|
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced that 122 Vote Centers will open Saturday, Oct. 26, for the 2024 General Election.
|
The State of California has delivered significant safety and infrastructure investments for Santa Clarita Valley schools this week, issuing funds to College of the Canyons and three school districts.
|
The California Department of Education is announcing updated School Outdoor Air Quality Activity Recommendations intended to provide California’s local educational agencies with resources to make informed decisions about conducting school activities and closures based on local air quality conditions when communities are impacted by wildfire smoke.
|
A Veterans Day Ceremony will be held Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Historical Plaza, 24275 N. Walnut St., Newhall, CA 91321.
|
The College of the Canyons Foundation will host a Meet-and-Greet with David C. Andrus, J.D., the College of the Canyons interim president on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
|
1898
- Newhall pioneer Henry Clay Wiley (Wiley Canyon) dies in Los Angeles [story
]
|
The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council will host its annual Adult Fine Art Show Nov. 2-3 at its art gallery in Acton. This open-themed art show will be judged by Andi Campognone, senior curator at the Lancaster Museum of Art and History.
|
On the nine year anniversary of the Aliso Canyon gas blowout groups gathered on Wednesday, Oct. 23 to call for closure of the facility by 2027.
|
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was awarded a $38,500 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to fund new equipment and testing for the presence of drugs and alcohol.
|
Beware the Dark Realm, scaring the wits out of the residents of the Santa Clarita Valley for more than 20 years, will return with a new free haunt experience for 2024.
|
The Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley and city of Santa Clarita presents the Halloween Carnival and Haunted Jailhouse, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station, 26201 Golden Valley Road, Canyon Country, CA 91350.
|
During this fall season, our city has launched the third annual Hiking Challenge–just another way to encourage our community to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air.
|
The 21st Annual Dixon Duck Dash, presented by Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, made a splash on Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center with more than 300 guests attending the event.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.