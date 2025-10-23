Oct. 30: Newhall Library Halloween Parade, Costume Party

Bridge to Home is inviting the community to join the fun at their 2nd Annual Turkey Trot on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at The Paseo Club in Valencia.

Oct. 19 - 25 is National Teen Driver Safety Week, and it is a great time for California parents to talk to their teenagers about safe driving, including the importance of driving sober.

The Sand Canyon Country Club will host its free Halloween event, "Sand Canyon Spooktacular" from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Old Town Newhall Public Library will host its Halloween Parade and Costume Party, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30 at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Science Talks Series will host a Garden Walk at College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, 9-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 7 at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, 17200 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

Three student films from California State University, Northridge have been selected to be finalists in the 26th season of PBS SoCal’s FINE CUT Festival of Films.

The Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs have released updated data that provides a more complete and accurate view of veteran homelessness within the Los Angeles Continuum of Care.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has once again been recognized for excellence in public relations, earning three prestigious awards from the Public Relations Society of America’s Los Angeles Chapter at its 61st Annual PRism Awards.

The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity and the Pacific Asian Consortium in Employment are reopening their $100,000 Economic Opportunity Grant Program.

The City of Santa Clarita invites community members to attend the 2025 Sidewalk Poetry Dedication on Thursday, Oct. 30, at 5:00 p.m., at The MAIN (24266 Main Street) in Old Town Newhall.

The city of Santa Clarita October Halloween Community Hike is set for Friday, Oct. 24, 6 p.m. at Central Park in Saugus.

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger has announced the launch of the county’s dedicated AB 218 Fraud Reporting website and phone line.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors received a budget update presented by Acting Chief Executive Officer Joseph M. Nicchitta on Tuesday, Oct. 21 which noted that CalFresh benefits may run out by Nov. 1.

“A Night with the Stars” will be held on Saturday, Nov. 1, to benefit animals cared for by the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control’s Castaic Animal Care Center.

California State University, Northridge’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences will host CSUN’s fourth annual BikeFest on Sunday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. BikeFest is free and open to the public.

Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) applauded the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry’s decision to advance the Fix Our Forests Act and urged for its quick passage on the Senate floor.

Nov. 1: Special Halloween-themed Pet Adoption Event, ‘Paws at the Park’ Adoption season is in full swing and there’s no better time to find your fur-ever friend. The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of the third annual Pet Adoption Week.

Oct. 25: Teen Author Alessandro Concas, Book Signing at Color Me Mine Alessandro Concas, a Santa Clarita young author and entrepreneur, invites local children and their parents to a special book signing and reading of his book, "Life of the Time Cat."

Oct. 22: COC Board to Receive Overview on SB 98, ICE on Campus The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a special joint meeting with the Associated Student Government Wednesday, Oct. 22, beginning at 2:30 p.m. in open session.

Volunteers Sought for Fourth Annual Graffiti Removal Day Sign up now to volunteer for the city of Santa Clarita’s Fourth Annual Graffiti Removal Day on Saturday, Nov. 8, 8-11 a.m., at Soledad Canyon Road and Camp Plenty Road.

Palmdale’s New Incentive Program Lures AS Aerospace From SCV AS Aerospace broke ground on a new, two-phase, 90,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Palmdale on Thursday, Oct. 16, marking the first project delivered under the city’s Palmdale Aerospace Incentive Program.