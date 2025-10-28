Oct. 30: SUSD Board Meets on Santa Clarita Elementary Disposition

The Saugus Union School District Governing Board will hold Special Meetings regarding the Santa Clarita Elementary School Property Disposition on the following dates/times:

Thursday, Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 6 at 5:30 p.m.

The Thursday, Oct. 30 meeting will be held at Bridgeport Elementary School, 23670 Newhall Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Items on the agenda include:

Santa Clarita Elementary Property Disposition: Timeline Review.

Statues Governing Use/Disposition of District-Owned Property.

Saugus Zoning

The agenda for this meeting can be viewed at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=47419.

These meetings are working sessions to allow the Governing Board to understand their legal responsibility and options when examining the dispositions of district property. When there are actions to be taken by the Board, the agenda will note it. We encourage all members of the community to attend to observe the process and comment on the process to the Governing Board.

Please refer to the Santa Clarita Elementary School Property Disposition/Asset Management Advisory Committee page at www.saugususd.org/santa-clarita-elementary-school-property-disposition for future meeting dates, additional information and all updates, minutes, agendas, etc.

