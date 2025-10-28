Oct. 30: SUSD Board Meets on Santa Clarita Elementary Disposition

|
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board will hold Special Meetings regarding the Santa Clarita Elementary School Property Disposition.
The Master's University men's soccer team needed a win to help keep its post-season hopes alive. But it was not to be. A pair of late second-half goals brought the Hope International Royals from behind to defeat the Mustangs 2-1 on Saturday, Oct. 25 on Reese Field.
The Master's University Lady Mustangs soccer squad scored four goals in the first half as TMU pulled away from Hope International 4-2 Saturday, Oct. 5 on Reese Field.
The Master's University swim team competed against SOKA and Caltech on Saturday, Oct. 25 in Pasadena, with the women's squad dominating.
In a masterful shooting performance, The Master's University men's basketball team defeated the University of Providence Argonauts 93-85 Saturday night, Oct. 25 in The MacArthur Center to get the team's first win of the season.
College of the Canyons women's volleyball downed Glendale College in a quick 3-0 result behind 11 kills from freshman Katelyn Nelson at the Cougar Cage on Friday night, Oct. 24. Set scores were 25-16, 25-18, 25-15.
College of the Canyons cross country finished runner-up in the women's standings, while the men's squad placed sixth at the Western State Conference Championships held at Arroyo Vista Park in Moorpark on Friday, Oct. 24.
1949
1949 - Fatal crash of light plane in Haskell Canyon sparks 3,500-acre brush fire
]
Caltrans has announced the closures of lanes and off-ramps of northbound Interstate 5 near Roxford Street in Sylmar for paving work. To complete this work safely, up to three lanes of northbound I-5 at Roxford Street will be closed overnight on Wednesday, Oct. 29, between 11 p.m.- 5 a.m.
The city of Santa Clarita has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2023-24.
Santa Clarita Valley football had another successful weekend Oct. 23-25, with six victories overall. Winners included College of the Canyons, Trinity, SCCS, Saugus and Golden Valley. But the big news was Valencia defeating Hart for the Foothill League Championship.
As Halloween approaches, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control wants to remind pet owners in the community to keep their beloved four-legged family members safe during this festive season.
In today’s digital age, children are spending more time online than ever before. From social media and gaming to streaming and texting, constant online access can impact how children think, feel and connect with others.
The Master's University Theatre Arts will present "The Secret of Chimneys" on two weekends, Friday-Saturday, Oct. 24-25 and Friday-Satuday, Oct. 31-Nov. 1.
Santa Ana winds are expected in areas of Los Angeles County, with Southern California Edison issuing alerts for possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs in the Santa Clarita Valley from Tuesday morning Oct. 28, through Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 29.
Ticket Sales will end for WiSH Education Foundation's Wine Under the Roof, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 4.
Historic Beale’s Cut, one of the most significant landmarks in the Santa Clarita Valley, is poised to be purchased by the city of Santa Clarita.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 27 to Sunday, Nov. 2.
Each year, over five million animals enter animal care centers across the United States. Many of these animals are strays or surrenders and without the help of community adoption days or local nonprofits, they may never get the chance to become part of a family.
1892
1892 - Birth of Robert E. Callahan, owner of Mission Village in L.A. and Old West Trading Post on Sierra Highway
]
1970
1970 - Permanent COC Valencia campus dedicated
]
1898
1898 - Newhall pioneer Henry Clay Wiley (Wiley Canyon) dies in Los Angeles
]
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first local death due to West Nile virus for the 2025 mosquito season.
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Oct.28 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall. A public hearing will be held regarding a request for a conditional use permit by Hasa, Inc.
