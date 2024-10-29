Oct. 30: SUSD Hosts Joint Board, Asset Management Advisory Committee Meeting

The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a joint meeting with the Asset Management Advisory Committee on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 6:30 p.m., in the multipurpose room of Bridgeport Elementary School, 23670 Newhall Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The SUSD Asset Management Advisory Committee has been tasked with determining the fate of the now closed Santa Clarita Elementary School property.

The meeting will explore the purpose of the committee, roles and responsibilities, an introduction of the committee, a review of committee tasks, a plan for the committee timelines, as well as community meeting questions and public comment.

Input from the community will be sought including the question:

Which action should the committee recommend for the Santa Clarita Elementary Property and why?

A. Status Quo – Keep

B. Surplus – Sell; Long term lease for up to 99 years under surplus statute

C. Alternative Use Joint Use/Short-term Lease (5 year max subject to certain exceptions), Joint Occupancy/Long-term Lease (99 year max), Fee Generating (35 year max), Community Recreation Act, Exchange.

other quesitons include:

Should ongoing revenue generation be a priority?

How best can the property continue to serve the community?

Items on the agenda include:

Provide clarification of the purpose of the committee.

Provide the status of the meetings of the committee.

Provide clarifications to the process and help explain what type of recommendations the committee will make.

Gather information from the community.

There will be no virtual streaming option for this meeting, it will be an in-person meeting only.

To view the meeting’s full agenda visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=34164.

