Oct. 31-Nov. 1: TMU Theatre Arts Presents ‘The Secret of the Chimneys’

The Master’s University Theatre Arts will present “The Secret of Chimneys” on two weekends, Friday-Saturday, Oct. 24-25 and Friday-Satuday, Oct. 31-Nov. 1.

The play will be performed at The Master’s University Music Recital Hall, 24736 Quigley Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

“The Secret of Chimneys” is a 1925 mystery novel by Agatha Christie that introduces Superintendent Battle of Scotland Yard. The plot follows adventurer Anthony Cade, who becomes entangled in an international conspiracy and murder investigation after agreeing to deliver a package containing memoirs and letters. The story unfolds at the country estate Chimneys, where a murder occurs, and Cade, along with the police, must unravel a complex web of secrets, impersonators, and hidden identities.

Christie wrote a stage play based on her novel “The Secret of Chimneys,” adapting it in 1931, but it was never performed at the time. The play’s world premiere was in 2003 at the Vertigo Theatre in Calgary, Canada, after a manuscript was discovered at The British Library.

Performance dates and times:

Fri. Oct 31, 8 p.m.

Sat. Nov 1, 2 p.m.

Sat. Nov 1, 8 p.m.

Ticket pricing:

General Admission: $27.70 (incl. est. $2.70 in fees)

Alumni: $22.50 (incl. est. $2.50 in fees)

Seniors: $22.50 (incl. est. $2.50 in fees)

Student (non-TMU): $22.50 (incl. est. $2.50 in fees)

Children (12 & Under): $17.30 (incl. est. $2.30 in fees)

TMUS Student/Faculty/Staff: $17.30 (incl. est. $2.30 in fees)

To purchase tickets visit www.onthestage.tickets/show/the-masters-unversity-theatre-arts/67a143a06003aa29178e7232/tickets#/productions-view.

