Oct. 31- Nov. 3: Cirque Italia ‘Paranormal Cirque’ at Valencia Town Center

Cirque Italia will present “Paranormal Cirque,” its mature show, a combination of theater, circus and cabaret at Valencia Town Center, Friday-Monday, Oct. 31- Nov. 3.

The show will be held at Valencia Town Center at 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.

Paranormal Cirque is a unique creation of combined theater, circus and cabaret with a new European style flare.

This innovative horror story features different shades of sexy and an incomparable storyline. The only thing you can be sure of during this unique experience is that you will not know what to expect.

Dare to let yourself get wicked for one night under the big top and live on the edge with “Paranormal Cirque.” Audiences will fall into a parallel world and end up surrounded by monstrous creatures with hidden talents.

A careful casting selection has united artists from all over the world. A few of the circus arts you can expect to see in this new production include the jaw-dropping Wheel of Death, mystifying MAGIC and more.

Paranormal Cirque is offering a special promotion: $5 off any full-priced ticket purchased in levels one, two or three. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts or deals. Please call (941)704-8572 to get the promo code for your location.

Ticket prices start at $20, depending on availability.

Anyone under 18 requires an accompanying parent or guardian. This show has adult language and material.

Purchase tickets through the website paranormalcirque.com/tickets or by phone: (941) 704-8572. We also respond to text messages.

Show times:

Friday, Oct. 31 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 1 – 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 2 – 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 3 – 7:30 p.m.

Box office hours:

The box office opens on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show.

Non-show days: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

On show days: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

For more information visit www.paranormalcirque.com.

