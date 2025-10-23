header image

1888 - 8:15 a.m.: Newhall's luxurious Southern Hotel burns to the ground [story]
Oct. 31: Sand Canyon Spooktacular at Sand Canyon Country Club
| Thursday, Oct 23, 2025
Sand Canyon Spooktacular cropped

The Sand Canyon Country Club will host its free Halloween event, “Sand Canyon Spooktacular” from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Sand Canyon Country Club is located at 27734 Sand Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91387.

Enjoy indoor trick-or-treating, games, performances, a costume contest, vendors, photo ops and food and beverages.

For more information visit https://www.sandcanyoncc.com/sccc-gatherings/

Nov. 7: Science Talks Garden Walk at Canyon Country Campus
Science Talks Series will host a Garden Walk at College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, 9-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 7 at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, 17200 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
Oct. 30: Newhall Library Halloween Parade, Costume Party
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host its Halloween Parade and Costume Party, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30 at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Alcoholic Beverage Control and Office of Traffic Safety Observes National Teen Driver Safety Week
Oct. 19 - 25 is National Teen Driver Safety Week, and it is a great time for California parents to talk to their teenagers about safe driving, including the importance of driving sober.
Nov. 15: Bridge to Home’s 2nd Annual Turkey Trot Fundraiser
Bridge to Home is inviting the community to join the fun at their 2nd Annual Turkey Trot on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at The Paseo Club in Valencia.
Oct. 24: Halloween Costume Community Hike at Central Park
The city of Santa Clarita October Halloween Community Hike is set for Friday, Oct. 24, 6 p.m. at Central Park in Saugus.
Oct. 30: Santa Clarita Arts 2025 Sidewalk Poetry Dedication
 The City of Santa Clarita invites community members to attend the 2025 Sidewalk Poetry Dedication on Thursday, Oct. 30, at 5:00 p.m., at The MAIN (24266 Main Street) in Old Town Newhall.
County DEO Reopens $100K Economic Opportunity Grant Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity and the Pacific Asian Consortium in Employment are reopening their $100,000 Economic Opportunity Grant Program.
SCV Water Wins Three Prsa Los Angeles Awards For Excellence In Public Relations
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has once again been recognized for excellence in public relations, earning three prestigious awards from the Public Relations Society of America’s Los Angeles Chapter at its 61st Annual PRism Awards.
One Team Partners Release New Data Sets on Veteran Homelessness
The Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs have released updated data that provides a more complete and accurate view of veteran homelessness within the Los Angeles Continuum of Care.
CSUN Student Films to Feature in PBS SoCal FINE CUT Film Festival
Three student films from California State University, Northridge have been selected to be finalists in the 26th season of PBS SoCal’s FINE CUT Festival of Films. 
Whitesides Celebrates Advancement of ‘Fix Our Forests Act’
Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) applauded the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry’s decision to advance the Fix Our Forests Act and urged for its quick passage on the Senate floor.
Nov. 2: CSUN to Host Third Annual Bike Festival
California State University, Northridge’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences will host CSUN’s fourth annual BikeFest on Sunday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. BikeFest is free and open to the public.
Today in SCV History (Oct. 22)
1898 - Birth of Mary S. Ruiz, eldest child of Enrique & Rosaria Ruiz of San Francisquito Canyon; all died in 1928 dam disaster [cemetery census]
Nov. 1: ‘A Night with the Stars’ Benefits Castaic Animal Care Center
“A Night with the Stars” will be held on Saturday, Nov. 1, to benefit animals cared for by the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control’s Castaic Animal Care Center.
CalFresh Benefits May Run Out by Nov. 1 Due to Fed Shutdown
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors received a budget update presented by Acting Chief Executive Officer Joseph M. Nicchitta on Tuesday, Oct. 21 which noted that CalFresh benefits may run out by Nov. 1.
County Launches Dedicated AB 218 Fraud Reporting Website, Phone Line
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger has announced the launch of the county’s dedicated AB 218 Fraud Reporting website and phone line.
Nov. 1: Special Halloween-themed Pet Adoption Event, ‘Paws at the Park’
Adoption season is in full swing and there’s no better time to find your fur-ever friend. The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of the third annual Pet Adoption Week.
Oct. 25: Teen Author Alessandro Concas, Book Signing at Color Me Mine
Alessandro Concas, a Santa Clarita young author and entrepreneur, invites local children and their parents to a special book signing and reading of his book, "Life of the Time Cat."
Oct. 22: COC Board to Receive Overview on SB 98, ICE on Campus
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a special joint meeting with the Associated Student Government Wednesday, Oct. 22, beginning at 2:30 p.m. in open session.
Volunteers Sought for Fourth Annual Graffiti Removal Day
Sign up now to volunteer for the city of Santa Clarita’s Fourth Annual Graffiti Removal Day on Saturday, Nov. 8, 8-11 a.m., at Soledad Canyon Road and Camp Plenty Road.
Palmdale’s New Incentive Program Lures AS Aerospace From SCV
AS Aerospace broke ground on a new, two-phase, 90,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Palmdale on Thursday, Oct. 16, marking the first project delivered under the city’s Palmdale Aerospace Incentive Program.
CDPH Warns of Community Spread of Clade I Mpox in Certain Populations
The California Department of Public Health and local health officials in the city of Long Beach and Los Angeles County, have identified three unrelated cases of clade I mpox in Californians who did not report recent travel outside the United States.
