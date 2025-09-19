Oct. 4: 250th Anniversary Celebration of the Army, Navy, Marines

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 355 and Coffee4Vets will host a 250th Anniversary Celebration of the Army, Navy, and Marines on Saturday, Oct. 4, 5-9 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center.

The SCV Senior Center is located at 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

“Commitment to Freedom – 250th Anniversary of the Army, Navy and Marine Corps” will feature a plated dinner and entertainment. Tickets are $100 per person.

This special celebration honoring the armed forces is an in-person event and will showcase the history and achievements of the Army, Navy, and Marines over the past 250 years. From displays to interactive exhibits, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“As veterans who served during the Vietnam era and our fellow veterans who served in other campaigns, WWII, Korea, Desert Storm, Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, this Oct. 4 the Vietnam Veterans of America along with Coffee4VETS, Inc. will host a dinner fundraiser,” said Vietnam veteran RJ Kelly of Santa Clarita. “The cost is $100 per ticket. All proceeds go to the Vietnam Veterans and Coffee4Vets, Inc. Veterans Relief fund. In the past some of the funds raised went for providing gas, utilities, food, partial rent and burial expenses. We allocate a maximum of $250 per request, no more than once a month per veteran. Our goal is $20,000 this year. Last year we issued $11,000 to assist veterans.”

Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/250th-anniversary-army-navy-and-marines-tickets-1589004799129?aff=oddtdtcreator.

For more infornation visit www.vva355-ca.org/250th-anniversary.

