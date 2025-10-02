Oct. 4-5: 31st Hart of the West Pow Wow at William S. Hart Park in Newhall

The 31st Hart of the West Pow Wow will be held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 4-5 at William S. Hart Park in Newhall. The Pow Wow is a gathering of multiple Indigenous peoples coming together to enjoy food, traditions, community and dance.

The Pow Wow will be held 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5.

Attendees can look forward to traditional drum circles and dance performances, as well as a variety of Native arts, crafts and jewelry vendors.

The event will also feature cultural demonstrations, storytelling sessions and a selection of food trucks offering traditional favorites such as fry bread.

The Hart of the West Pow Wow is hosted by the Friends of Hart Park and Museum, Fernandeno Tataviam Band of Mission Indians, city of Santa Clarita and county of Los Angeles.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the entertainment. The event is free to attend.

William S. Hart Park

24151 Newhall Ave.

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Like this: Like Loading...