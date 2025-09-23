Oct. 4: Document Shredding, Carpet Disposal Event

Burrtec Waste and the city of Santa Clarita are hosting a free document shredding and carpet recycling event on Saturday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon at Via Princessa Metrolink Station.

Via Princessa Metrolink Station is located at 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Participants must be city of Santa Clarita residents and must pre-register for a time slot to attend. Proof of residency will be required.

This is a drive-thru event and all residents must remain in their vehicle for the document shredding portion of the event. Document shredding will take place onsite with mobile shred trucks.

One carpet allowed per registration, carpets accepted may be up to 500 square feet.

Pre-registration is required at https://www.research.net/r/OCTSHRED.

Visit Burrtec.com/SCV for more information regarding this event and other services.

