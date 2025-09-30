Oct. 4: James ‘Jim’ Tanner, Former Placerita Principal, Celebration of Life

James “Jim” Tanner, 90, the former Principal of Placerita Junior High School in Newhall, died on Aug. 14. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. at the Hart High School Auditorium with a reception following the celebration at Tanner Hall on the campus of Placerita Junior High School.

Hart High School is located at 24825 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.

Tanner Hall at Placerita Junior High School is located at 25015 North Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.

Tanner was born Aug. 26, 1934 in Sterling, Colo., Tanner was the fourth of five siblings. He treasured his childhood spent exploring small-town Colorado, often inventing stories and games with his siblings and friends.

He married the love of his life, Geni, on Nov. 9, 1956. Together, they raised four children: Chris (wife Sandee), Lori, Susan (husband Ray), and Aaron (wife Lisa). Tanner cherished his nine grandchildren (Willie, Geni, Kaylee, Katie, Abbey, Dax, Tanner, Cameron and Aubrey) and 11 great-grandchildren (Mason, Jack, Zoe, Isla, Owen, Larissa, Isaiah, Roman, Liam, Gordon and Rustin).

He was preceded in death by his wife, Geni.

After serving in the U.S. Army for two years, Tanner pursued higher education at the University of Northern Colorado, followed by a master’s degree in education from California State University, Northridge which was known as San Fernando Valley State College at that time.

In the fall of 1960, he began his teaching career at Hart High School as a business teacher. In 1963, he transitioned from a teacher to his career in school administrative career when be became a counselor at Hart.

Tanner joined Placerita Junior High School in the fall of 1964 as a counselor until 1973, when he became the Assistant Principal. He held that position until 1983, when he became Principal. He served as Placerita’s Principal until he retired on July 29, 1994.

Outside the classroom, Tanner loved golf, woodworking, running, camping, fishing and cheering on Hart football. A man of deep faith, he was an active member of Christ Church Santa Clarita and a committed volunteer with the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry and Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

Tanner’s family will host a public Celebration of Life on Saturday, Oct. 4 at the Hart High School Auditorium with a reception following the celebration at Tanner Hall at Placerita Junior High School.

In lieu of flowers, Tanner had requested that donations be made to Christ Church Santa Clarita at https://pushpay.com/g/christchurchsantaclarita. Choose “One Time” gift type and Jim Tanner under “Fund.”

Like this: Like Loading...