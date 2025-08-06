header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
August 6
1892 - Western actor and Saugus rodeo owner Hoot Gibson born in Nebraska [story]
Hoot Gibson
Oct. 4: Join Santa Clarita Arts for the Fourth Annual Business for Artists Conference
Wednesday, Aug 6, 2025
Water drop


Join Santa Clarita Arts for the Fourth Annual Business for Artists Conference to be held Saturday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.

This conference is a must-attend event for creatives across visual art, music, film and more who are looking to elevate their careers. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with fellow artists, potential collaborators and industry leaders fostering valuable relationships within the community.

Featuring sessions led by industry professionals, the conference focuses on promoting growth, innovation and collaboration at the intersection of art and business. Experts specializing in marketing, branding, pricing and strategy will share valuable insights, experiences and best practices. With this year’s theme, “The Business of Creativity: Mastering the Fundamentals,” the conference provides essential tools and knowledge to help creatives and arts non-profit professionals build successful and sustainable careers.

As a highly anticipated event with limited capacity, early registration is strongly encouraged to secure your participation. Attendance is free, and participants will receive a complimentary lunch.

For more information and to register for the Business for Artists Conference, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com or email aeo@santaclarita.gov.
Aug. 17: Hispanic Heritage Month Juried Exhibit Call for Artwork Deadline

Aug. 17: Hispanic Heritage Month Juried Exhibit Call for Artwork Deadline
Monday, Aug 4, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for the upcoming Hispanic Heritage Month juried exhibition, which will be on view at City Hall from Aug. 20-Oct. 15. The deadline to submit artwork is Sunday, Aug. 17.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 8-10: Teen Outdoor Overnight Camp at Castaic Lake

Aug. 8-10: Teen Outdoor Overnight Camp at Castaic Lake
Monday, Aug 4, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita invites parents to give your teen a weekend full of adventure and leadership experiences.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 4-9: Four Productions Filming in SCV

Aug. 4-9: Four Productions Filming in SCV
Monday, Aug 4, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of four productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 4 to Saturday, Aug. 9.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 15-17: ‘Theatre in a Week’ Returns to The MAIN

Aug. 15-17: ‘Theatre in a Week’ Returns to The MAIN
Friday, Aug 1, 2025
The ever-popular "Theatre in a Week," written and produced by Barry Agin, returns to The MAIN in Old Town Newhall with "Comedy Tonight" for one weekend only, Friday, Aug. 15 through Sunday, Aug. 17.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CDFA Announces Recall of Burrata Cheese Made by Gioia Cheese Company
Burrata cheese produced and packaged by Gioia Cheese Company of Los Angeles County is the subject of a statewide recall and quarantine order announced by California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones.
CDFA Announces Recall of Burrata Cheese Made by Gioia Cheese Company
Brittany Barlrog | Looking Back on The Year so Far
This summer has been nothing short of inspiring! As we reached the halfway point of the year, I found myself reflecting on all the meaningful opportunities we’ve had to grow as leaders, deepen our friendships, and serve our community together.
Brittany Barlrog | Looking Back on The Year so Far
Sept. 24: SCV SELPA, Child & Family Center Host Resource Fair
Child & Family Center in partnership with Santa Clarita Valley SELPA is proud to invite everyone to the 2025 Growing Stronger Together Family Resource Fair.
Sept. 24: SCV SELPA, Child & Family Center Host Resource Fair
NonProfit Include Everyone Project SCV Launches Adaptive Performing Arts Classes
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit, Include Everyone Project SCV, has announced its new series of adaptive performing arts classes, designed to be inclusive and accessible for individuals of all abilities.
NonProfit Include Everyone Project SCV Launches Adaptive Performing Arts Classes
Oct. 5: Dig Deep Theatre’s Inaugural ‘Dig Deep Dash’ 5K Run/Walk
Over 200 runners and walkers from the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond are expected at West Creek Park on Saturday, Oct. 5 in support of one of SCV's homegrown theater companies.
Oct. 5: Dig Deep Theatre’s Inaugural ‘Dig Deep Dash’ 5K Run/Walk
COC Selected by State Chancellor’s Office to Host Relaunched Security Center
The Santa Clarita Community College District has been selected by the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office to host the newly relaunched Security Center, which will provide resources and guidance to districts and colleges on their information security needs.
COC Selected by State Chancellor’s Office to Host Relaunched Security Center
Detective William Osborn Laid to Rest at Services Held in Yorba Linda
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Aug. 5 for Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Detective William Osborn, one of the three Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives killed in an explosion around 7:30 a.m. Friday, July 18 at the Biscailuz Regional Training Center in East Los Angeles.
Detective William Osborn Laid to Rest at Services Held in Yorba Linda
California to Receive Nearly $1 Billion in Impounded Federal Education Funds
The California Department of Education has announced that the department has received confirmation that it will receive the entirety of the nearly $1 billion in previously impounded federal education funds for the 2025–26 school year.
California to Receive Nearly $1 Billion in Impounded Federal Education Funds
County Seeks Public Comment on Draft 2025 OurCounty Plan
The Los Angeles County Chief Sustainability Office is seeking formal public comment on its draft 2025 OurCounty Plan, a comprehensive and ambitious regional sustainability blueprint.
County Seeks Public Comment on Draft 2025 OurCounty Plan
The Santa Clarita History Center Reopens Saugus Train Station Museum
The Santa Clarita History Center has reopened the Saugus Train Station Museum at Heritage Park, adjacent to William S. Hart Park.
The Santa Clarita History Center Reopens Saugus Train Station Museum
LASD Seeks Additional SCV Sexual Assault Victims
Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Special Victims Bureau are continuing their investigation into the sexual assault of two separate female adults by 41-year-old Luis Humberto Chinchilla Mejia.
LASD Seeks Additional SCV Sexual Assault Victims
Back-to-School Dates for SCV Students
Back to school dates for Santa Clarita Valley students are coming fast. High school and junior high students in the SCV will return to school on Tuesday, Aug. 12. Elementary schools in the four SCV school districts will spread out first day of school dates from Aug. 11-14.
Back-to-School Dates for SCV Students
Sept. 2: County Unsecured Property Tax Due
L.A. County 2025 Unsecured Property Tax bills become delinquent if not paid by Tuesday, Sept. 2.
Sept. 2: County Unsecured Property Tax Due
Whitesides Introduces Bill to Protect Federal Statistical Agencies
Rep. George Whitesides (CA-27) has introduced the Statistical Agency Integrity and Independence Act, legislation designed to protect and uphold the impartiality of key federal statistical agencies and ensure they are able to deliver unbiased information to the American people. 
Whitesides Introduces Bill to Protect Federal Statistical Agencies
COC Selected to Launch Umoja Program
College of the Canyons has been selected by the Umoja Community Education Foundation as one of four new campus programs within the California community college system to join its growing statewide network.
COC Selected to Launch Umoja Program
Help Shape the Future of Disability Services in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Aging & Disabilities Department is creating the county’s first-ever Disability Services Strategic Plan and input from the disability community is essential.
Help Shape the Future of Disability Services in L.A. County
Bottlecap Mural Project II: Reveal
Teen volunteers teamed up at ARTree this summer to create a second bottlecap mural for the Old Town Newhall Library.
Bottlecap Mural Project II: Reveal
County Launches New Mental Health Resource for Veterans
The Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs has announced the launch of a transformative new mental health initiative providing immediate, proactive and stigma-free emotional support to veterans across the region.
County Launches New Mental Health Resource for Veterans
Santa Clarita Junior Cotillion Announces Advisory Board Members
The National League of Junior Cotillions-Santa Clarita Chapter Director Brooke Wanberg has announced the advisory board for the 2025-2026 season.
Santa Clarita Junior Cotillion Announces Advisory Board Members
Aug. 7: Virtual Forum on County Law Enforcement, ICE Enforcement
The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission is bringing together experts in civilian oversight, law enforcement professionals and community partners on Thursday, Aug. 7, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., to discuss local law enforcement operations associated with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement across the county.
Aug. 7: Virtual Forum on County Law Enforcement, ICE Enforcement
Today in SCV History (Aug. 5)
1891 - Surrey post office established inside Saugus train station; Alexander I. Fraser, postmaster [story]
Surrey postmark
L.A. County Marks August as Child Support Awareness Month
The Los Angeles County Child Support Services Department alongside 47 regional and local child support agencies in California, recognizes August as Child Support Awareness Month.
L.A. County Marks August as Child Support Awareness Month
