Oct. 4: Join Santa Clarita Arts for the Fourth Annual Business for Artists Conference

Join Santa Clarita Arts for the Fourth Annual Business for Artists Conference to be held Saturday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.

This conference is a must-attend event for creatives across visual art, music, film and more who are looking to elevate their careers. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with fellow artists, potential collaborators and industry leaders fostering valuable relationships within the community.

Featuring sessions led by industry professionals, the conference focuses on promoting growth, innovation and collaboration at the intersection of art and business. Experts specializing in marketing, branding, pricing and strategy will share valuable insights, experiences and best practices. With this year’s theme, “The Business of Creativity: Mastering the Fundamentals,” the conference provides essential tools and knowledge to help creatives and arts non-profit professionals build successful and sustainable careers.

As a highly anticipated event with limited capacity, early registration is strongly encouraged to secure your participation. Attendance is free, and participants will receive a complimentary lunch.

For more information and to register for the Business for Artists Conference, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com or email aeo@santaclarita.gov.

