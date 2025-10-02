Oct. 4 NAACP After 5 Meet, Greet Scholarship Fundraiser at CalArts

Welcome to the NAACP Santa Clarita Branch, After 5 Community Meet and Greet Scholarship Fundraiser to be held Saturday, Oct. 4, 6-10 p.m. at California Institute of the Arts.

This in-person event is where you can meet fellow members, learn about student scholarship opportunities and support a great cause.

This is an opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and make a difference in the community.

Don’t miss out on this chance to network, learn and contribute to a brighter future.

The event will feature:

— Light bites

— Networking

— NCAAP Committees

— Speakers

— Community Leaders

— Local business vendors

California Institute of the Arts

24700 McBean Parkway

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

For tickets visit www.eventbrite.com/e/naacp-meet-greet-scholarship-fundraiser-tickets-1680641747709?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

