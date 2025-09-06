Oct. 4: The Business of Creativity: Fourth Annual Business For Arts

Did you know that we are only one month away from the Fourth Annual Business for Artists Conference? On Saturday, Oct. 4, the Canyon Country Community Center will be transformed into a hub where creativity and business collide.

This free, all-day event brings together artists, musicians, filmmakers and creative professionals for a one-of-a-kind opportunity to learn, connect and grow their careers.

The theme of this year’s conference is “The Business of Creativity: Mastering the Fundamentals.”

Designed to equip artists with the tools they need to succeed, the conference features expert-led workshops, networking opportunities and personalized consultations that focus on strengthening the business side of artistry.

Sessions include “Intellectual Property Basics” with Erica Bristol, “Paths to Career Success” with David R. Sears and a presentation from Catherine Grooms of the Small Business Development Center.

Whether you’re just starting your creative journey or are an established professional, you will leave with fresh insights, valuable resources and meaningful connections to fuel your creative growth.

After an engaging day of learning, attendees can relax and network at a Social Hour hosted by Arts for Santa Clarita, a local art nonprofit, complete with refreshments. Meanwhile, those looking for more personalized guidance can sign up for ArtBoost consultations, which are short, one-on-one sessions with industry experts covering grants, marketing strategies and even the role of AI in the arts and nonprofit work. These individualized meetings will provide artists with tailored advice to elevate their careers and are one of the most anticipated features of the event.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this year’s Business for Artists Conference: “The Business of Creativity: Mastering the Fundamentals.” Registration is free, but space is limited.

The Canyon Country Community Center is located at 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit BusinessForArtistsConference.Eventbrite.com.

