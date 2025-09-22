Oct. 4: Valencia High to Host 13th Annual RAGNAROK Marching Band Clinic

|
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees Special Meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 23 in the Dianne G. Van Hook University Center on the Valencia COC campus in room UCEN 301.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will host a virtual community meeting on Thursday, Oct. 2, at 6 p.m. to present and receive public input on the proposed Non-TimeCritical Removal Action associated with the Water Supply Well NC-13.
The Valencia High School Band & Flag Booster will host the "13th Annual RAGNAROK Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings WBA SoCal Clinic - North Field Show," 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 at Valencia High School Field Stadium, 27801 North Dickason Drive, Santa Clarita 91355.
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, welcomes back the University of California, Los Angeles Men’s Hockey Team, officially calling The Cube home this year.
Early Bird pricing for Slow-Motion Magic's 6th Annual Conjuring for a Cure Magic Show and Expo benefitting the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Disease research will end Tuesday, Sept. 30.
California State Parks is taking reservations for the fall tour season at Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park in Tehachapi beginning Saturdays, on Sept. 27 through Oct. 11.
College of the Canyons women's volleyball fell 3-1 at No. 7 Santa Barbara City College on Sept. 17 in a match played at the UC Santa Barbara campus. Set scores were 25-21, 22-25, 25-13, 25-16.
Public safety remains a top priority for the city of Santa Clarita.
College of the Canyons football began league play with a resounding 20-14 win over No. 18 Pasadena City College on Saturday, Sept. 20 at Cougar Stadium, snapping a three-game losing streak to get its season back on track.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 22 to Saturday, Sept. 27.
There is only one week left to submit comments on the county's Safe, Clean Water Program's Draft Initial Watershed Plans. This includes planning for the Santa Clara River Watershed Area. Comments will be accepted until Sept. 28.
1923
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organizes community cleanup day
]
1974
1974 - COC's new Cougar Stadium opens for first game of football season; Harbor beats COC, 26-21
]
1954
1954 - C-46 cargo plane crashes at Saugus Drunk Farm; Civil Air Patrol chaplains parachute to safety
]
William S. Hart Union High School District Teacher of the Year Nicholas Patey has been selected as a Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year, a prestigious award that recognizes excellence in education.
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 355 and Coffee4Vets will host a 250th Anniversary Celebration of the Army, Navy, and Marines on Saturday, Oct. 4, 5-9 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center.
Green Santa Clarita wants to take this opportunity to let city residents and visitors know about the Pollution Prevention hotline phone number and the Resident Service Center, which can both be used to report illegal dumping into Santa Clarita storm drains.
Caltrans has announced closures of lanes and off-ramps of northbound Interstate 5 near Roxford Street in Sylmar for paving work. Work will take place Monday night, Sept. 22 through Friday night, Sept. 26.
Bridge to Home, the primary homeless services provider in the Santa Clarita Valley, has announced the departure of Executive Director and longtime team member Chris Najarro.
Dave Stamey, an award-winning Western musician and popular performer at the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, will appear on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. at Rancho Camulos Museum.
GraceFest, one of the West Coast’s largest Christian music festivals, will host its 17th annual event on Saturday, Sept. 27, 3-9:30 p.m. at Castaic Lake Recreation Area.
As the autumn breeze begins to cool the Santa Clarita Valley, there’s one event that promises to warm hearts, palates and a sense of community all at once, raise a glass for Wine Under the Roof.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Missing Persons Detail, is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Santa Clarita man.
Did you know that You’ve "Got a Friend at City Hall?" In Santa Clarita, dedicated city staff in dozens of departments and divisions work to keep the city running smoothly, solve problems and improve the quality of life for residents in countless ways.
