Oct. 4: West Ranch High School Marching Band Car Wash Fundraiser
| Tuesday, Sep 23, 2025
West Ranch car wash

Students from the West Ranch High School marching band will put down their instruments and pick up sponges and buckets to take part in the band’s annual “Wet Ranch” car wash fundraiser to be held Saturday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

The event will be held at Rancho Pico Junior High School located at 26255 Valencia Blvd., Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.

Money raised from the car wash will go toward a variety of needs including the purchase of new equipment and the entry fees for the 2025 competitions that Wildcat marching band will compete in over the next few months, including the Southern California Band Orchestra Association (SCBOA) 5A marching band championships.

The challenge that comes with raising funds to ensure every student has the tools needed to maximize their talents gets tougher every year, according to West Ranch Director of Instrumental Music Rod Schueller.

“Money is always an issue, and the cost of things has gone up dramatically, making it even more difficult and expensive to run a program,” Schueller said. “Whether it is buying instruments or equipment, repair of instruments and paying to keep quality people, the list goes on and on. We’re lucky to have a strong booster club but the challenge gets greater each year to fundraise to ensure we provide every student the best opportunity and experience possible.”

The annual car wash is one of two fundraisers the marching band is holding to raise money to offset the ever-increasing costs of running a top-flight music program.

Band members are also participating in the Give Butter Fundraiser, asking family and members of the community to donate on their behalf.

Anyone who can’t make it to the car wash but would like to support these young, hard-working musicians can click on the link below and donate to the program. Any donation will help the students in their musical endeavors this year.

https://givebutter.com/westranchband25/
