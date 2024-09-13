Oct. 5-6: 30th Annual Hart of the West Pow Wow

The 30th Annual Hart of the West Pow Wow will be held at William S. Hart Regional Park on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6.

The event is presented by the county of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation, Friends of William S. Hart Park and the Fernandeno Tataviam Band of Mission Indians.

The community is invited to this free event to celebrate Native American culture, through traditional dance, music, food and craft vendors.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

William S. Hart Regional Park – Picnic Area

24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.

For more information call Hart Park’s Office at (661) 259-1750.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...