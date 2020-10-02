Oct. 5-9: Win Prizes During Rideshare Week in Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita residents can help keep the city green by participating in California Rideshare Week from October 5-9.

Ridesharing includes walking, biking, carpooling, telecommuting and taking public transportation. All of these rideshare opportunities get you to and from work while reducing harmful carbon emissions, saving money, skipping freeway gridlock and promoting exercise.

Participants who post their rideshare photos on Instagram and Facebook using the hashtag #GreenSantaClarita will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win bike gear and gift cards.

Alternative methods of transportation include telecommuting, biking, walking, carpooling (if possible) and riding the train or bus.

Need help finding a route? Bike trail maps are available at City Hall at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia 91355. Additional mobility resources can be found below.

* BikeSantaClarita.com

RideMatch.info

* MetrolinkTrains.com

* SantaClaritaTransit.com

* GreenSantaClarita.com

Happy ridesharing and be safe.