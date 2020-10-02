rideshare

Oct. 5-9: Win Prizes During Rideshare Week in Santa Clarita

Uploaded: , Friday, Oct 2, 2020

By City of Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita residents can help keep the city green by participating in California Rideshare Week from October 5-9.

Ridesharing includes walking, biking, carpooling, telecommuting and taking public transportation. All of these rideshare opportunities get you to and from work while reducing harmful carbon emissions, saving money, skipping freeway gridlock and promoting exercise.

Participants who post their rideshare photos on Instagram and Facebook using the hashtag #GreenSantaClarita will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win bike gear and gift cards.

Alternative methods of transportation include telecommuting, biking, walking, carpooling (if possible) and riding the train or bus.

Need help finding a route? Bike trail maps are available at City Hall at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia 91355. Additional mobility resources can be found below.

* BikeSantaClarita.com
RideMatch.info

* MetrolinkTrains.com

* SantaClaritaTransit.com

* GreenSantaClarita.com

Happy ridesharing and be safe.

No Comments for : Oct. 5-9: Win Prizes During Rideshare Week in Santa Clarita


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Small Blaze Breaks Out off Railroad Ave. in Newhall

    Small Blaze Breaks Out off Railroad Ave. in Newhall

    4 mins ago
  • Oct. 5-9: Win Prizes During Rideshare Week in Santa Clarita

    Oct. 5-9: Win Prizes During Rideshare Week in Santa Clarita

    32 mins ago
  • Santa Clarita Invites Residents to Virtual ARTober Events

    Santa Clarita Invites Residents to Virtual ARTober Events

    1 hour ago
  • City Manager Ken Striplin: Survey Rates Quality of Life in Santa Clarita

    City Manager Ken Striplin: Survey Rates Quality of Life in Santa Clarita

    4 hours ago
  • Human Trafficking Survivor Urges Victims to Speak Up, Raise Awareness

    Human Trafficking Survivor Urges Victims to Speak Up, Raise Awareness

    5 hours ago
  • Oct. 22: Santa Clarita to Go Virtual with 2020 State of the City Event

    Oct. 22: Santa Clarita to Go Virtual with 2020 State of the City Event

    5 hours ago
  • School Board Elections in 3 SCV Districts Canceled

    School Board Elections in 3 SCV Districts Canceled

    5 hours ago
  • Secretary of State Releases Latest Voter Registration Tallies

    Secretary of State Releases Latest Voter Registration Tallies

    5 hours ago
  • SCV Law Firm Comments on $800M Settlement in Route 91 Shooting

    SCV Law Firm Comments on $800M Settlement in Route 91 Shooting

    6 hours ago
  • Newsom Signs First-in-Nation Bill to Study Reparations for Slavery

    Newsom Signs First-in-Nation Bill to Study Reparations for Slavery

    6 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.