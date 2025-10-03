Oct. 5: Annual Dixon Duck Dash Benefits Health Care in SCV

The annual Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Duck Dash, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, will be held 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 5 at the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center.

This family-friendly event will the chance to watch thousands of rubber ducks splash into the water and race for prizes, including first place: Four tickets to Disneyland Resort.

Attendees will get to swim in the waterslide pool and dive pool, purchase lunch from Jersey Mike’s Subs and ice cream from Kaya’s Creamery.

In addition to the races and water activities, there will also be activity booths such as a duck-o-ration booth, calm bottle and stress ball making station, sensory bins, balloon twisters and an interactive photo booth provided by Annd……. Action.

More than just a fun community event, the Duck Dash raises vital funds to support local health care services.

“We’re excited to welcome the community back for this year’s Duck Dash,” said Philip Solomon, CEO. “Every race entry that’s purchased directly supports patient care, making this event both fun and meaningful.”

Ducks can still be adopted online at www.sdfhc.org or in person leading up to the race.

Join the fun, cheer on your duck and make a difference for families in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Established in 1980 and as the only non-profit health center founded and based in the Santa Clarita Valley, SDFHC serves over 15,000 individuals providing a full array of primary care health services including the treatment of illness and injury, chronic disease management, family planning, women’s health, immunizations, lab screenings, well-child care, health education, specialty referrals, oral healthcare, behavioral health services and a CDC certified Diabetes Prevention Program.

With locations in Val Verde, Canyon Country, Newhall and Valencia, SDFHC offers easily accessible health care services that is affordable for all.

For more information about Samuel Dixon Family Health Center visit www.sdfhc.org.

