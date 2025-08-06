Oct. 5: Dig Deep Theatre’s Inaugural ‘Dig Deep Dash’ 5K Run/Walk

Over 200 runners and walkers from the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond are expected at West Creek Park on Saturday, Oct. 5 in support of one of SCV’s homegrown theater companies.

Presented by Dig Deep Theatre, this inaugural Dig Deep Dash 5K Run/Walk will be a run-filled, costume-optional, timed, rain-or-shine event featuring a fast course along the San Francisquito Creek Trail.

Race Day Registration and check-in begins at 7 a.m. All participants in the Dig Deep Dash 5K will receive a high quality, sustainably produced, snazzy medal, designed by Current California Institute of the Arts Graphic Desig MFA Student, Lizzy Whitney; not to mention, the joy of getting out, being active, and supporting arts in the community. Prizes will be given for fastest male/female/non-binary runners, plus one for best costume. Entry fee is $45 before Oct. 5; $55 for same-day signups.

Dig Deep Theatre is an actor-focused 501(c)3 nonprofit, creating opportunities for actors in Santa Clarita to bring meaningful and uplifting classic and contemporary plays to life. Dig Deep Theatre was the first Santa Clarita company to produce a ZOOM show at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of The MAIN’s 2022 season, they had a successful run of Neil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park, their first live in-person production. In 2023, they presented David Auburn’s Proof, which Santa Clarita Councilmember Jason Gibbs called, “incredible, phenomenal, powerful, emotional…”; the founding editor of Stage Raw, Steven Leigh Morris, wrote of it that he was “leaning forward in [his] seat the whole time.”

In 2024, Dig Deep performed The Glass Menagerie in a moving, dreamlike production, and in 2025 has produced a one-night benefit performance of Jose Rivera’s Sonnets for an Old Century, with all proceeds going to support those impacted by the Eaton Fire.

