August 6
1892 - Western actor and Saugus rodeo owner Hoot Gibson born in Nebraska [story]
Oct. 5: Dig Deep Theatre’s Inaugural ‘Dig Deep Dash’ 5K Run/Walk
| Wednesday, Aug 6, 2025
Water drop


Over 200 runners and walkers from the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond are expected at West Creek Park on Saturday, Oct. 5 in support of one of SCV’s homegrown theater companies.

 Presented by Dig Deep Theatre, this inaugural Dig Deep Dash 5K Run/Walk will be a run-filled, costume-optional, timed, rain-or-shine event featuring a fast course along the San Francisquito Creek Trail. 

Race Day Registration and check-in begins at 7 a.m. All participants in the Dig Deep Dash 5K will receive a high quality, sustainably produced, snazzy medal, designed by Current California Institute of the Arts Graphic Desig MFA Student, Lizzy Whitney; not to mention, the joy of getting out, being active, and supporting arts in the community. Prizes will be given for fastest male/female/non-binary runners, plus one for best costume. Entry fee is $45 before Oct. 5; $55 for same-day signups.  

Dig Deep Theatre is an actor-focused 501(c)3 nonprofit, creating opportunities for actors in Santa Clarita to bring meaningful and uplifting classic and contemporary plays to life. Dig Deep Theatre was the first Santa Clarita company to produce a ZOOM show at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of The MAIN’s 2022 season, they had a successful run of Neil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park, their first live in-person production. In 2023, they presented David Auburn’s Proof, which Santa Clarita Councilmember Jason Gibbs called, “incredible, phenomenal, powerful, emotional…”;  the founding editor of Stage Raw, Steven Leigh Morris, wrote of it that he was “leaning forward in [his] seat the whole time.”

In 2024, Dig Deep performed The Glass Menagerie in a moving, dreamlike production, and in 2025 has produced a one-night benefit performance of Jose Rivera’s Sonnets for an Old Century, with all proceeds going to support those impacted by the Eaton Fire. 
CDFA Announces Recall of Burrata Cheese Made by Gioia Cheese Company
Burrata cheese produced and packaged by Gioia Cheese Company of Los Angeles County is the subject of a statewide recall and quarantine order announced by California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones.
CDFA Announces Recall of Burrata Cheese Made by Gioia Cheese Company
Brittany Barlrog | Looking Back on The Year so Far
This summer has been nothing short of inspiring! As we reached the halfway point of the year, I found myself reflecting on all the meaningful opportunities we’ve had to grow as leaders, deepen our friendships, and serve our community together.
Brittany Barlrog | Looking Back on The Year so Far
Sept. 24: SCV SELPA, Child & Family Center Host Resource Fair
Child & Family Center in partnership with Santa Clarita Valley SELPA is proud to invite everyone to the 2025 Growing Stronger Together Family Resource Fair.
Sept. 24: SCV SELPA, Child & Family Center Host Resource Fair
NonProfit Include Everyone Project SCV Launches Adaptive Performing Arts Classes
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit, Include Everyone Project SCV, has announced its new series of adaptive performing arts classes, designed to be inclusive and accessible for individuals of all abilities.
NonProfit Include Everyone Project SCV Launches Adaptive Performing Arts Classes
Oct. 4: Join Santa Clarita Arts for the Fourth Annual Business for Artists Conference
Join Santa Clarita Arts for the Fourth Annual Business for Artists Conference to be held Saturday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Oct. 4: Join Santa Clarita Arts for the Fourth Annual Business for Artists Conference
COC Selected by State Chancellor’s Office to Host Relaunched Security Center
The Santa Clarita Community College District has been selected by the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office to host the newly relaunched Security Center, which will provide resources and guidance to districts and colleges on their information security needs.
COC Selected by State Chancellor’s Office to Host Relaunched Security Center
Detective William Osborn Laid to Rest at Services Held in Yorba Linda
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Aug. 5 for Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Detective William Osborn, one of the three Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives killed in an explosion around 7:30 a.m. Friday, July 18 at the Biscailuz Regional Training Center in East Los Angeles.
Detective William Osborn Laid to Rest at Services Held in Yorba Linda
California to Receive Nearly $1 Billion in Impounded Federal Education Funds
The California Department of Education has announced that the department has received confirmation that it will receive the entirety of the nearly $1 billion in previously impounded federal education funds for the 2025–26 school year.
California to Receive Nearly $1 Billion in Impounded Federal Education Funds
County Seeks Public Comment on Draft 2025 OurCounty Plan
The Los Angeles County Chief Sustainability Office is seeking formal public comment on its draft 2025 OurCounty Plan, a comprehensive and ambitious regional sustainability blueprint.
County Seeks Public Comment on Draft 2025 OurCounty Plan
The Santa Clarita History Center Reopens Saugus Train Station Museum
The Santa Clarita History Center has reopened the Saugus Train Station Museum at Heritage Park, adjacent to William S. Hart Park.
The Santa Clarita History Center Reopens Saugus Train Station Museum
LASD Seeks Additional SCV Sexual Assault Victims
Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Special Victims Bureau are continuing their investigation into the sexual assault of two separate female adults by 41-year-old Luis Humberto Chinchilla Mejia.
LASD Seeks Additional SCV Sexual Assault Victims
Back-to-School Dates for SCV Students
Back to school dates for Santa Clarita Valley students are coming fast. High school and junior high students in the SCV will return to school on Tuesday, Aug. 12. Elementary schools in the four SCV school districts will spread out first day of school dates from Aug. 11-14.
Back-to-School Dates for SCV Students
Sept. 2: County Unsecured Property Tax Due
L.A. County 2025 Unsecured Property Tax bills become delinquent if not paid by Tuesday, Sept. 2.
Sept. 2: County Unsecured Property Tax Due
Whitesides Introduces Bill to Protect Federal Statistical Agencies
Rep. George Whitesides (CA-27) has introduced the Statistical Agency Integrity and Independence Act, legislation designed to protect and uphold the impartiality of key federal statistical agencies and ensure they are able to deliver unbiased information to the American people. 
Whitesides Introduces Bill to Protect Federal Statistical Agencies
COC Selected to Launch Umoja Program
College of the Canyons has been selected by the Umoja Community Education Foundation as one of four new campus programs within the California community college system to join its growing statewide network.
COC Selected to Launch Umoja Program
Help Shape the Future of Disability Services in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Aging & Disabilities Department is creating the county’s first-ever Disability Services Strategic Plan and input from the disability community is essential.
Help Shape the Future of Disability Services in L.A. County
Bottlecap Mural Project II: Reveal
Teen volunteers teamed up at ARTree this summer to create a second bottlecap mural for the Old Town Newhall Library.
Bottlecap Mural Project II: Reveal
County Launches New Mental Health Resource for Veterans
The Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs has announced the launch of a transformative new mental health initiative providing immediate, proactive and stigma-free emotional support to veterans across the region.
County Launches New Mental Health Resource for Veterans
Santa Clarita Junior Cotillion Announces Advisory Board Members
The National League of Junior Cotillions-Santa Clarita Chapter Director Brooke Wanberg has announced the advisory board for the 2025-2026 season.
Santa Clarita Junior Cotillion Announces Advisory Board Members
Aug. 7: Virtual Forum on County Law Enforcement, ICE Enforcement
The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission is bringing together experts in civilian oversight, law enforcement professionals and community partners on Thursday, Aug. 7, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., to discuss local law enforcement operations associated with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement across the county.
Aug. 7: Virtual Forum on County Law Enforcement, ICE Enforcement
Today in SCV History (Aug. 5)
1891 - Surrey post office established inside Saugus train station; Alexander I. Fraser, postmaster [story]
Surrey postmark
L.A. County Marks August as Child Support Awareness Month
The Los Angeles County Child Support Services Department alongside 47 regional and local child support agencies in California, recognizes August as Child Support Awareness Month.
L.A. County Marks August as Child Support Awareness Month
