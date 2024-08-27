header image

1933 - Atholl McBean elected president of The Newhall Land and Farming Company [link]
Atholl McBean
Oct. 5: Rain Barrel Class, Purchase Program
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
Rain Barrel

The city of Santa Clarita and Green Santa Clarita will host a class on Saturday, Oct. 5, 9-10 a.m., regarding the importance of rainwater harvesting and proper installation and maintenance of rain barrels. The class will be held at The Centre, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Visit city.sc/rainbarrel to pre-order a rain barrel for $40-$65 plus tax each, limit two per household and pick-up from 9-11 a.m.

Class attendance is not required for the purchase and pick-up of a rain barrel. Purchase of a rain barrel is not required to attend the class.

Rain-Barrels-Program-Fall-2024
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
The 37th Annual Spotlight Program Seeks Students
The Music Center, Los Angeles’ performing arts center, invites all Southern California high school students interested in the performing arts to apply for The Music Center’s 37th Annual Spotlight program.
The 37th Annual Spotlight Program Seeks Students
Walk Through History: Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park Tours
California State Parks invites you to embark on a unique guided tour of Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park this fall. For a limited time starting mid-September, guests can visit this historic Native American village site, view ancient rock art and immerse themselves in the history, sacred lore and living culture of the Kawaiisu people.
Walk Through History: Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park Tours
Santa Clarita Youth in Government
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking applications from high school students in the Santa Clarita Valley to participate in the Santa Clarita Youth in Government program.
Santa Clarita Youth in Government
Oct. 19-20: Agua Dulce Winery Fall Craft Fair
Attention all artisans, food enthusiasts and craft lovers, Agua Dulce Winery will host a Fall Craft Fair, Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20.
Oct. 19-20: Agua Dulce Winery Fall Craft Fair
West Coast Awarded $102M to Install Truck Charging Stations
The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $102 million for a multi-state West Coast corridor that will boost an emissions-free freight movement of goods locally, regionally, nationally and internationally.
West Coast Awarded $102M to Install Truck Charging Stations
Magic Mountain Fright Fest Institutes New Chaperone Policy
Attendees at Six Flag Magic Mountain's annual Halloween event, Fright Fest Extreme, 15 years old or younger, must now be accompanied by an adult chaperone.
Magic Mountain Fright Fest Institutes New Chaperone Policy
Sept. 21: Volunteers Needed for River Rally Cleanup
Volunteer registration is now open for the 29th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8 to 11 a.m.
Sept. 21: Volunteers Needed for River Rally Cleanup
Today in SCV History (Aug. 27)
Severe Weather Strains Red Cross Blood Supply
The American Red Cross continues to experience a national blood emergency as remnants of Hurricane Debby and other severe weather events across the country have further complicated efforts to rebuild the nation’s blood supply.
Severe Weather Strains Red Cross Blood Supply
Oct. 3: SCV Education Foundation Principal for a Day
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation has announced registration is open for the annual Principal for a Day fundraising event to be held on Thursday, Oct. 3.
Oct. 3: SCV Education Foundation Principal for a Day
SCV Water Polo Players Compete in USA Water Polo Junior Olympics
Five athletes from the Santa Clarita Valley have participated in their first USA Water Polo Junior Olympics Water Polo Tournament. The athletes participated at the event held at the end of July in the San Francisco Bay area.
SCV Water Polo Players Compete in USA Water Polo Junior Olympics
Registration Open for Castaic Sports Complex Fall 2024 Youth Sports Classes
Registration is open for fall youth sports classes at the Castaic Sports Complex for $25.
Registration Open for Castaic Sports Complex Fall 2024 Youth Sports Classes
Sept. 11: Aroma Ramen Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will celebrate a grand opening ribbon cutting at Aroma Ramen at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Sept. 11: Aroma Ramen Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
Golden Valley Alum Scott Barlow Signs with Cleveland Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians have signed Golden Valley High School standout Scott Barlow to a one-year contract as a relief pitcher.
Golden Valley Alum Scott Barlow Signs with Cleveland Guardians
Road Construction in Acton Thru Sept. 6
The Los Angeles County Public Works has advised Santa Clarita Valley residents that road work is currently scheduled 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Santiago Road between Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road in Acton through Friday, Sept. 6.
Road Construction in Acton Thru Sept. 6
Sept. 18: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and its Latino Business Alliance have announced its Hispanic Heritage Celebration – Awards and Networking Reception, is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at Hart & Main in downtown Newhall.
Sept. 18: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 26 to Friday, Aug. 30.
Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (Aug. 26)
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Tres Pinos (San Benito Co.); hotelier is killed, for which Vasquez later hangs [story]
Vasquez
Princess Cruises Announces Expanded 2026 Caribbean Season
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, has announced its largest summer Caribbean cruise season ever for 2026, with two ships, Regal Princess and Caribbean Princess, departing from Ft. Lauderdale/Port Everglades and Port Canaveral respectively.
Princess Cruises Announces Expanded 2026 Caribbean Season
Sept. 14: Tickets Available for Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
Tickets are available for purchase for the Big Bad Voodoo Daddy performance scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
Sept. 14: Tickets Available for Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
SUSD to Host Community Meetings on Facility Needs
The Governing Board of the Saugus Union School District approved Resolution 2024-2025 #15 in a special meeting held on Thursday, Aug. 1 ordering a school facilities bond measure be placed on the Nov. 5, 2024 ballot.
SUSD to Host Community Meetings on Facility Needs
Today in SCV History (Aug. 25)
1916 - Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [story]
Stephen Mather
Ken Striplin | Remembering Young Lives Lost
The Youth Grove is a solemn place within Central Park where pillars shaped like tree stumps circle around a center monument.
Ken Striplin | Remembering Young Lives Lost
