Oct. 5: SDFHC 22nd Annual The Duck Dash at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center has announced the 22nd annual The Duck Dash fundraiser presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, will be held Sunday, Oct. 5.

The fun-filled community event will be held at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, bringing families and friends together for a day of activities while supporting affordable and accessible health care services for all.

Join SDFHC and watch thousands of ducks race in multiple heats throughout the day, enjoy splashing around in the kids’ activity pool, test your diving skills in the dive pool, or enjoy the beats of DJ Fern.

This festive event is more than just a race, it’s an opportunity to support a worthwhile cause. Admission is only a $5 duck race entry which can be purchased by visiting www.sdfhc.org/duckdash2025 or in person at the event.

The more entries purchased, the greater impact you’ll have in making a difference in the health and well-being of someone in need and the greater the chance you have of winning the top prize of a family four-pack to Disneyland!

Enjoy visiting vendors who will provide interactive activities such as sensory bins, calm bottle making, a duck-o-ration booth, balloon artists and a photo booth to capture the memories.

Select local non-profits and businesses will also provide valuable resources, information and giveaways.

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center thanks sponsors for their support: Title Sponsor Logix Federal Credit Union, Platinum Duck Sponsor LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Gold Duck Sponsor city of Santa Clarita, Bronze Duck Sponsor LBW Insurance & Financial Services and Copper Duck Sponsor Billionaire Barber’s Club.

“We’re honored to have Logix Federal Credit Union as our presenting and title sponsor for the second consecutive year and to all our sponsors who support our efforts to ensure our community is healthy, safe and has access to critical care,” said Philip Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of SDFHC. “Their commitment to our community aligns perfectly with our mission to provide quality health care to those who need it most. Together, we’re creating a day of fun and purpose-driven giving.”

Founded in 1980 by Reverend Samuel Dixon in Val Verde, and the only non-profit community health center based in the Santa Clarita Valley, SDFHC hosts over 20,000 visits annually throughout its seven locations.

To purchase duck entries, event details, or information about Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, visit www.sdfhc.org/duckdash2025.

