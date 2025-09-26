Oct. 5: Sierra Hillbillies Harvest Festival Square Dance

The Santa Clarita Valley Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites you to the Harvest Festival Square Dance on Sunday, Oct. 5.

Mike and Lisa Seastrom will be the callers from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. They will be calling SSD and Plus Tips, Also, Gary and Susan McLaughlin will be cuing rounds from 2-2:30 p.m. and between tips.

The Harvest Festival Square Dance will be held at the Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.

The cost is $12 per person. Come dressed in your square dance attire or any casual dress is always welcome.

Please bring a food donation for the Food Pantry Benefit Drive.

For more information, call (661) 262-9525, or email hillbillies.pres@gmail.com.

Visit us at www.sierrahillbillies.org, or find us on Facebook.

Do you want to learn to Square Dance? Beginner and Intermediate classes are offered through the SCV Parks and Recreation department at Santa Clarita Seasons Magazine. Visit www.seasons.santaclarita.gov/santaclarita/programs. Enter Square Dance in the search field.

