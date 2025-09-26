Oct. 5: Sierra Hillbillies Harvest Festival Square Dance

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The city of Santa Clarita is introducing a new way to book local transit. Santa Clarita Connect brings together three key ride services from Santa Clarita Transit, Go! Santa Clarita, Dial-A-Ride and Access Services, all into one convenient mobile app.
|
Rep. George Whitesides (D-Aqua Dulce) joined clinicians and staff on Friday, Sept. 26 at the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center in Newhall to highlight the potential harms posed by the recently passed federal budget and how it could impact their clinic and local patients.
|
The hit Broadway musical "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" will open at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will host a virtual community meeting Monday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. to share construction updates and the latest project timeline for the new S Wells PFAS Treatment and Disinfection Facility, to be located along Bridgeport Lane, between Bridgeport Park and the Santa Clara River.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites you to the Harvest Festival Square Dance on Sunday, Oct. 5.
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Art Classic 2025 will be held Saturday, Sept. 27 and Sunday, Sept.28, 1-5 p.m.
|
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital "Girl Talk" women’s health education series, will address breast health at its next session, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 9, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Henry Mayo Center on the Henry Mayo campus.
|
1876
- California oil industry born as CSO No. 4 in Pico Canyon becomes state's first commercially productive oil well [story
]
|
Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters the nation’s largest funded adoption event returns this fall from Oct. 1 – 15 with over 300 shelters, including the Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center.
|
Helix Electric Inc. has started work on a $60 million overhaul of power systems at the Valencia Water Reclamation Plant, a facility serving thousands of Santa Clarita Valley residents.
|
You’re going to need a bigger blanket. It’s "Jaws" night at the Canyon Country Community Center.
|
The California Air Resources Board has identified its research priorities for the next five years, which will inform science-driven policymaking at a time the federal government is rejecting accepted research on climate and air quality.
|
Strawberry & Fig's Fall Boutique will be held 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11 in the parking lot of Real Life Church.
|
College of the Canyons in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, America's Job Center of California and Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development will host the Santa Clarita Job Fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.Friday, Oct. 17 at College of the Canyons' West Gym, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station has responded to community concerns about red light violations by many drivers in the SCV by holding a special one-day targeted enforcement operation.
|
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 30, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear a January 2025 Windstorm and Critical Fire Events Bi-Weekly Emergency Contracts Report to help determine if there is a need to continue the emergency actions, which require immediate cleanup and reconstruction of public property, buildings, facilities and infrastructure.
|
Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) has announced he is joining the Protecting Healthcare and Lowering Costs Act, legislation that would restore protections for Medicaid and permanently extend the Affordable Care Act Enhanced Premium Tax Credit program.
|
Senior Helpers will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 4-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 24781 Valley St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
|
The Master's University Lady Mustangs volleyball team (10-2, 3-1) fell to the Arizona Christian University Firestorm on the road Wednesday, Sept. 24 in Glendale, Ariz.
|
Weekends beginning at noon Saturday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 26 Agua Dulce Winery will host its "Hayride Through the Vineyard" event.
|
No. 7 College of the Canyons women's soccer posted a fourth consecutive shutout to defeat host Santa Barbara City College 1-0 under the lights at La Playa Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 23.
|
Sahya Kitabatake was the low scorer for a fourth straight event and three Cougars finished in the top eight of the individual standings to help College of the Canyons women's golf win the Western State Conference event at Rancho Vista Golf Course on Monday, Sept. 22.
|
1970
- Lagasse family helps save Mentryville buildings as Newhall and Malibu brush fires erupt & join into worst fire in SoCal history. Twelve fires over 10 days burn 525,000 acres, kill 13 people and destroy approx. 1,500 structures. [story
]
|
Billboards are now going up across Los Angeles County, as part of the County’s Shop Local. Dine Local. Recover Local. campaign and program to support small and micro businesses recovering from the economic impacts of the January 2025 windstorm and wildfires.
