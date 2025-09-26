header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 26
1876 - California oil industry born as CSO No. 4 in Pico Canyon becomes state's first commercially productive oil well [story]
Pico No. 4
Oct. 5: Sierra Hillbillies Harvest Festival Square Dance
| Friday, Sep 26, 2025
SH Oct flyer pdf (1)crop

The Santa Clarita Valley Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites you to the Harvest Festival Square Dance on Sunday, Oct. 5.

Mike and Lisa Seastrom will be the callers from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. They will be calling SSD and Plus Tips, Also, Gary and Susan McLaughlin will be cuing rounds from 2-2:30 p.m. and between tips.

The Harvest Festival Square Dance will be held at the Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.

The cost is $12 per person. Come dressed in your square dance attire or any casual dress is always welcome.

Please bring a food donation for the Food Pantry Benefit Drive.

For more information, call (661) 262-9525, or email hillbillies.pres@gmail.com.

Visit us at www.sierrahillbillies.org, or find us on Facebook.

Do you want to learn to Square Dance? Beginner and Intermediate classes are offered through the SCV Parks and Recreation department at Santa Clarita Seasons Magazine. Visit www.seasons.santaclarita.gov/santaclarita/programs. Enter Square Dance in the search field.

SH Oct flyer pdf (1)
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Oct. 5: Sierra Hillbillies Harvest Festival Square Dance

Oct. 5: Sierra Hillbillies Harvest Festival Square Dance
Friday, Sep 26, 2025
The Santa Clarita Valley Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites you to the Harvest Festival Square Dance on Sunday, Oct. 5.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 27-28: SCAA 35th Art Classic at The Centre

Sept. 27-28: SCAA 35th Art Classic at The Centre
Friday, Sep 26, 2025
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Art Classic 2025 will be held Saturday, Sept. 27 and Sunday, Sept.28, 1-5 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 9: Henry Mayo’s ‘Girl Talk’ to Focus on Breast Health

Oct. 9: Henry Mayo’s ‘Girl Talk’ to Focus on Breast Health
Friday, Sep 26, 2025
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital "Girl Talk" women’s health education series, will address breast health at its next session, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 9, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Henry Mayo Center on the Henry Mayo campus.
FULL STORY...

Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center Joins Nationwide Empty the Shelters Event

Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center Joins Nationwide Empty the Shelters Event
Thursday, Sep 25, 2025
Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters the nation’s largest funded adoption event returns this fall from Oct. 1 – 15 with over 300 shelters, including the Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 25: Painted Turtle Announces Lana Del Rey To Join Harvest Moon Lineup

Oct. 25: Painted Turtle Announces Lana Del Rey To Join Harvest Moon Lineup
Wednesday, Sep 24, 2025
The Painted Turtle is thrilled to announce that Lana Del Rey has joined Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts and Beck for Harvest Moon, an exclusive daytime benefit concert on Saturday, Oct. 25.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
City of Santa Clarita Launches Santa Clarita Connect Transit App
The city of Santa Clarita is introducing a new way to book local transit. Santa Clarita Connect brings together three key ride services from Santa Clarita Transit, Go! Santa Clarita, Dial-A-Ride and Access Services, all into one convenient mobile app.
City of Santa Clarita Launches Santa Clarita Connect Transit App
Whitesides Joins Dixon Health Center to Highlight Federal Budget Threats
Rep. George Whitesides (D-Aqua Dulce) joined clinicians and staff on Friday, Sept. 26 at the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center in Newhall to highlight the potential harms posed by the recently passed federal budget and how it could impact their clinic and local patients.
Whitesides Joins Dixon Health Center to Highlight Federal Budget Threats
Sept. 27: ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’ Opens at Canyon Theatre Guild
The hit Broadway musical "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" will open at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m.
Sept. 27: ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’ Opens at Canyon Theatre Guild
Oct. 6: SCV Water Virtual Community Meeting on S Wells PFAS Treatment
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will host a virtual community meeting Monday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. to share construction updates and the latest project timeline for the new S Wells PFAS Treatment and Disinfection Facility, to be located along Bridgeport Lane, between Bridgeport Park and the Santa Clara River.
Oct. 6: SCV Water Virtual Community Meeting on S Wells PFAS Treatment
Oct. 5: Sierra Hillbillies Harvest Festival Square Dance
The Santa Clarita Valley Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites you to the Harvest Festival Square Dance on Sunday, Oct. 5.
Oct. 5: Sierra Hillbillies Harvest Festival Square Dance
Sept. 27-28: SCAA 35th Art Classic at The Centre
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Art Classic 2025 will be held Saturday, Sept. 27 and Sunday, Sept.28, 1-5 p.m.
Sept. 27-28: SCAA 35th Art Classic at The Centre
Oct. 9: Henry Mayo’s ‘Girl Talk’ to Focus on Breast Health
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital "Girl Talk" women’s health education series, will address breast health at its next session, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 9, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Henry Mayo Center on the Henry Mayo campus.
Oct. 9: Henry Mayo’s ‘Girl Talk’ to Focus on Breast Health
Today in SCV History (Sept. 26)
1876 - California oil industry born as CSO No. 4 in Pico Canyon becomes state's first commercially productive oil well [story]
Pico No. 4
Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center Joins Nationwide Empty the Shelters Event
Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters the nation’s largest funded adoption event returns this fall from Oct. 1 – 15 with over 300 shelters, including the Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center.
Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center Joins Nationwide Empty the Shelters Event
Work Begins on $60M Upgrade to Valencia Water Reclamation Plant
Helix Electric Inc. has started work on a $60 million overhaul of power systems at the Valencia Water Reclamation Plant, a facility serving thousands of Santa Clarita Valley residents.
Work Begins on $60M Upgrade to Valencia Water Reclamation Plant
Sept. 26: ‘Jaws’ at Canyon Country Community Center
You’re going to need a bigger blanket. It’s "Jaws" night at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Sept. 26: ‘Jaws’ at Canyon Country Community Center
CARB Adopts Plan for Science-Based Policy
The California Air Resources Board has identified its research priorities for the next five years, which will inform science-driven policymaking at a time the federal government is rejecting accepted research on climate and air quality.
CARB Adopts Plan for Science-Based Policy
Oct. 11: Strawberry & Fig’s Fall Boutique
Strawberry & Fig's Fall Boutique will be held 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11 in the parking lot of Real Life Church.
Oct. 11: Strawberry & Fig’s Fall Boutique
Oct. 17: Santa Clarita Job Fair at COC
College of the Canyons in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, America's Job Center of California and Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development will host the Santa Clarita Job Fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.Friday, Oct. 17 at College of the Canyons' West Gym, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Oct. 17: Santa Clarita Job Fair at COC
SCV Sheriff’s Station Conducts Red Light Enforcement Effort
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station has responded to community concerns about red light violations by many drivers in the SCV by holding a special one-day targeted enforcement operation.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Conducts Red Light Enforcement Effort
Sept. 30: Supervisors to Consider Continuing Emergency Actions for Fire Recovery
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 30, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear a January 2025 Windstorm and Critical Fire Events Bi-Weekly Emergency Contracts Report to help determine if there is a need to continue the emergency actions, which require immediate cleanup and reconstruction of public property, buildings, facilities and infrastructure.
Sept. 30: Supervisors to Consider Continuing Emergency Actions for Fire Recovery
Whitesides Pushes Bill to Lower Health Care Costs, Protect Medicaid, ACA
Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) has announced he is joining the Protecting Healthcare and Lowering Costs Act, legislation that would restore protections for Medicaid and permanently extend the Affordable Care Act Enhanced Premium Tax Credit program.
Whitesides Pushes Bill to Lower Health Care Costs, Protect Medicaid, ACA
Oct. 8: Senior Helpers Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
Senior Helpers will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 4-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 24781 Valley St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Oct. 8: Senior Helpers Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
TMU Suffers First GSAC Loss at ACU
The Master's University Lady Mustangs volleyball team (10-2, 3-1) fell to the Arizona Christian University Firestorm on the road Wednesday, Sept. 24 in Glendale, Ariz. 
TMU Suffers First GSAC Loss at ACU
Oct. 4-26: ‘Hayride Through the Vineyard’ at Agua Dulce Winery
Weekends beginning at noon Saturday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 26 Agua Dulce Winery will host its "Hayride Through the Vineyard" event.
Oct. 4-26: ‘Hayride Through the Vineyard’ at Agua Dulce Winery
No. 7 Canyons Runs Streak to Six Games, Wins 1-0 at Santa Barbara
No. 7 College of the Canyons women's soccer posted a fourth consecutive shutout to defeat host Santa Barbara City College 1-0 under the lights at La Playa Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 23.
No. 7 Canyons Runs Streak to Six Games, Wins 1-0 at Santa Barbara
Kitabatake, Canyons Earn Fourth Straight Tourney Win
Sahya Kitabatake was the low scorer for a fourth straight event and three Cougars finished in the top eight of the individual standings to help College of the Canyons women's golf win the Western State Conference event at Rancho Vista Golf Course on Monday, Sept. 22.
Kitabatake, Canyons Earn Fourth Straight Tourney Win
Today in SCV History (Sept. 25)
1970 - Lagasse family helps save Mentryville buildings as Newhall and Malibu brush fires erupt & join into worst fire in SoCal history. Twelve fires over 10 days burn 525,000 acres, kill 13 people and destroy approx. 1,500 structures. [story]
Clampitt fire
County to Launch ‘Shop Local, Dine Local, Recover Local’ Campaign
Billboards are now going up across Los Angeles County, as part of the County’s Shop Local. Dine Local. Recover Local.  campaign and program to support small and micro businesses recovering from the economic impacts of the January 2025 windstorm and wildfires. 
County to Launch ‘Shop Local, Dine Local, Recover Local’ Campaign
SCVNews.com