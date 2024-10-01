Oct. 5: Volunteer Boaters Sought for C.A.S.T. Event at Castaic

C.A.S.T. for Kids at Castaic Lake is looking for boaters to volunteer their services on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Castaic Lake.

The C.A.S.T. for Kids event is designed to provide children with disabilities, ages 7–17, the opportunity to enjoy a quality outdoor recreational experience through the sport of fishing.

C.A.S.T. for Kids events include lots of fun and celebration. You can expect 2-3 hours of fishing, a lunch and an awards celebration where children will receive a personalized plaque. The event will start at 8 a.m. and will end at 2 p.m. Please note a parent or guardian must be present with your child for the entirety of the event.

If you are volunteering for this event you should expect about 7-8 hours of time at event, arriving before participants and staying after to help wrap things up.

Take to the water with C.A.S.T. for an unforgettable morning of fishing and boating.

Visit https://castforkids.org/event/castaiclake/ to sign up to volunteer for this event.

Castaic Lake State Recreation Area

32132 Castaic Lake Drive

Castaic, CA 91384

Event Coordinator

Sharon Brown

castaiclake@castforkids.org

