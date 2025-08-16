header image

August 17
1925 - Newhall School Board announces meeting to determine fate of 3rd consecutive Newhall School at Lyons & Kansas Street (it was cut up and turned into homes) [story]
Newhall School
Oct. 5: Wanted: Wild West Gala Will Benefit the Titania K9 Fund
| Friday, Aug 15, 2025
TitianaK9 fundraiser

The ninth annual fundraiser for the Titania K9 Fund to benefit the Amerman Family Foundation Dog Therapy Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles will be held Sunday, Oct. 5, 1-4 p.m. at Sand Canyon Country Club.

The Wanted: Wild West Gala will feature a buffet, games, banjo music, a mechanical bull, silent auction and raffles. Dress is cowboy casuel and a prize will be awarded for the best cowboy/girl “duds.”

Meet the therapy dogs and their handlers.

The nonprofit’s namesake, Titania, is an anime character created by young artist and CHLA patient Tory Kane, who brought both Titania anher therapy dog K9 to life before she died at the age of 16.

Titania symbolizes an ordinary child who finds the superhero-like powers of courage, love and hope to fight illness and injury, with the help of her canine companion, a therapy dog named K9.

Kane requested that any memorial gifts in her honor be directed to the dog therapy program at CHLA, so that future patients could benefit as she did from the unconditional support of a four-legged friend during difficult hospital stays. Her family and friends joined together to form the Titania K9 Fund and continue to honor Kane’s wish.

Sand Canyon Country Club

27734 Sand Canyon Road.

Santa Clarita, CA 91387

For more information and to purchase tickets visit titaniak9fund.org.

TitianaK9 fundraiser
The ninth annual fundraiser for the Titania K9 Fund to benefit the Amerman Family Foundation Dog Therapy Program at Children's Hospital Los Angeles will be held Sunday, Oct. 5, 1-4 p.m. at Sand Canyon Country Club.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Foundation will host its Fifth Annual Golf Tournament fundraiser at the Sand Canyon Country Club on Monday, Sept. 8.
Join the official launch and fundraiser for nonprofit L and D Wellness Thrive Together, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24 at the Oaks Club at Valencia.
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry will host a 40th Anniversary Party on Sunday, Nov. 16, 4-7 p.m. at Lucky Luke Brewing Santa Clarita.
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will be the beneficiary of "Hungry for History" restaurant week Aug. 24-30. The event will feature Old Town Newhall eating and drinking establishments that will donate a percentage of sales for one day during the week.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 17)
1925 - Newhall School Board announces meeting to determine fate of 3rd consecutive Newhall School at Lyons & Kansas Street (it was cut up and turned into homes) [story]
Newhall School
Today in SCV History (Aug. 16)
1956 - Battle of Palmdale rages over the skies of Santa Clarita [story]
Battle of Palmdale
The ninth annual fundraiser for the Titania K9 Fund to benefit the Amerman Family Foundation Dog Therapy Program at Children's Hospital Los Angeles will be held Sunday, Oct. 5, 1-4 p.m. at Sand Canyon Country Club.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Foundation will host its Fifth Annual Golf Tournament fundraiser at the Sand Canyon Country Club on Monday, Sept. 8.
One of the favorite summer traditions of Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation returns to Val Verde Park this August, a free family-friendly movie and free concert.
David March Park will close starting Monday, Aug. 18, to complete planned upgrades and the addition of new amenities for the community.
The city of Santa Clarita City Cinema will present 'How to Lose a Gy in 10 Days' on Friday, Aug. 22 at The Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
Join the official launch and fundraiser for nonprofit L and D Wellness Thrive Together, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24 at the Oaks Club at Valencia.
The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's "Fiddler on the Roof" in Yiddish with English suptertitles will be performed at the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of California State University, Northridge, Sept. 13-14.
"Secret Sanity," a theatrical production by The Big Sandwich Theatre Company will run weekends beginning 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22-31 at The MAIN.
College of the Canyons student-athletes and coaches have been hard at work on the field, in the gym, on the track, in the pool, on the course and in the weight room, preparing for the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.
The city of Santa Clarita art exhibition, "Encapsulating Bloom" by Angelica Gomez, is on view through Tuesday, Sept. 16 at the Canyon Country Community Center.
This episode of "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" with Leon Worden of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society, features a 2004 historical tour of Acton.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department has reported good progress on containing both the Hawk and King Fires burning near the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry will host a 40th Anniversary Party on Sunday, Nov. 16, 4-7 p.m. at Lucky Luke Brewing Santa Clarita.
1849 - Eight-pound gold nugget found in San Feliciano Canyon (Val Verde/Piru area) [story]
map
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for "The Power of Generational Communication, Networking and Leadership" an engaging, facilitator-led session with leadership specialists Tess Cox and Chelsea Cox Gillman of Tess Cox & Associates.
Bring the island vibes with the Caribbean Nights SENSES Block Party presented by the city of Santa Clarita, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures on the westbound Pearblossom Highway (SR-138) at the intersection of 126th Street East in Pearblossom.
Join the city of Santa Clarita Outdoor Recreation for a free Community Hike on Saturday, Aug. 16, 8:30-10 a.m. at Towsley Canyon.
The William S. Hart School District has announced that Andrew Kim, a senior at Valencia High School, has been awarded the Congressional Award Gold Medal, the highest honor presented to America's youth by the U.S. Congress.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles linked to an international traveler who was infectious while passing through Los Angeles International Airport.
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will be the beneficiary of "Hungry for History" restaurant week Aug. 24-30. The event will feature Old Town Newhall eating and drinking establishments that will donate a percentage of sales for one day during the week.
