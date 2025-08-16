Oct. 5: Wanted: Wild West Gala Will Benefit the Titania K9 Fund

The ninth annual fundraiser for the Titania K9 Fund to benefit the Amerman Family Foundation Dog Therapy Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles will be held Sunday, Oct. 5, 1-4 p.m. at Sand Canyon Country Club.

The Wanted: Wild West Gala will feature a buffet, games, banjo music, a mechanical bull, silent auction and raffles. Dress is cowboy casuel and a prize will be awarded for the best cowboy/girl “duds.”

Meet the therapy dogs and their handlers.

The nonprofit’s namesake, Titania, is an anime character created by young artist and CHLA patient Tory Kane, who brought both Titania anher therapy dog K9 to life before she died at the age of 16.

Titania symbolizes an ordinary child who finds the superhero-like powers of courage, love and hope to fight illness and injury, with the help of her canine companion, a therapy dog named K9.

Kane requested that any memorial gifts in her honor be directed to the dog therapy program at CHLA, so that future patients could benefit as she did from the unconditional support of a four-legged friend during difficult hospital stays. Her family and friends joined together to form the Titania K9 Fund and continue to honor Kane’s wish.

Sand Canyon Country Club

27734 Sand Canyon Road.

Santa Clarita, CA 91387

For more information and to purchase tickets visit titaniak9fund.org.

Like this: Like Loading...