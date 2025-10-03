Oct. 6-10: Daytime Lane Reductions Scheduled on I-5 in Castaic Area

|
Caltrans has announced daytime lane reductions at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway for pavement rehabilitation during the week of Oct. 6-10.
esidents of the Calgrove/Wiley Canyon area have announced the appeal of the Wiley Canyon Mixed Use project to the Santa Clarita City Council for further review.
Governor Gavin Newsom has signed into law three bills authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), that will bring relief and accountability to California communities.
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita), co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus, has announced that the Caucus’ priority legislation to allow the sale of a cleaner and more affordable fuel blend known as E15, has been signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association invites the public to view its newest art exhibit at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery in Old town Newhall, "Highwire Under the Big Top."
Four different players scored for The Master's University women's soccer team as it defeated the Life Pacific Warriors 5-1 Thursday, Oct. 2 on Reese Field in Santa Clarita.
The Master's University men's soccer's high-powered offense scored five goals in a 5-0 rout of Life Pacific University Thursday, Sept. 25 on Reese Field.
The College of the Canyons softball program is inviting fans of all ages to attend a special Movie Night under the stars at Whitten Field on Friday, Oct. 17.
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will meet 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 7, at Santa Clarita City Hall to consider the construction of two single-family homes.
College of the Canyons football was downed 34-13 at No. 15 Cerritos College on Saturday, Sept. 27, as the Cougars fell to 1-1 in National Division, Central League play.
1918
Box-office superstar William S. Hart promotes 4th series of Liberty Loan (World War I) bonds, which went on sale Sept. 28
Circus Vargas will present a new entertainment extravaganza, “Hollywood Dreams,” Oct. 11-20 at Valencia Town Center in Santa Clarita.
Santa Clarita’s story has always been one of history, community and preservation.
Santa Clarita is no stranger to wildfires, floods and other emergency situations.
Welcome to the NAACP Santa Clarita Branch, After 5 Community Meet and Greet Scholarship Fundraiser to be held Saturday, Oct. 4, 6-10 p.m. at California Institute of the Arts.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc., a federally qualified health center dedicated to providing affordable and accessible healthcare to underserved residents of the Santa Clarita Valley, has been named as Organization of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers, California Chapter.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in partnership with the Asthma Coalition of Los Angeles county, released Breathless: Impact of Asthma on Children in Los Angeles county, a new report highlighting the ongoing and significant impact of asthma on the health and well-being of children and families throughout the county.
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 7, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear a Report by the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk on the preparations for the Nov. 4, 2025 Statewide Special Election.
Attend the Oct. 11, 1 p.m. opening of a fascinating new exhibit at the Rancho Camulos Museum. Step into the Whimsical World of Carl Peters, the immigrant blacksmith who lived and worked at Camulos from about 1920 to 1943.
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the October Business After Hours Mixer Wednesday, Oct. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Valencia Acura.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 7.
1945
Cattle-rustling "Phantom of Vasquez Rocks" captured
Tuesday night, the federal government shut down after Congress failed to pass a funding bill.
