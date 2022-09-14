Oct. 6: COC Hosts 2022 Manufacturing Day

Every year across the United States, colleges, business and communities participate in a unique event called Manufacturing Day that highlights what modern manufacturing consists of so students, parents, and the public are have a deeper understanding of the opportunities available to them.

This year, College of the Canyons will be hosting Manufacturing Day on Oct. 6 from 6 p.m. 8 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center.

There will be multiple businesses and national partners participate in a panel discussion to talk about new technological trends, the great career opportunities in this industry, how young people can get involved and gain experience.

After the panel discussion there will be an interactive question and answer portion followed by a demo in the PAC lobby. During the demo attendees will have the opportunity to engage with panel members and see first-hand some of the new equipment that COC will be using in the Advanced Technology Center.

The panel will consist of companies like Northrop Grumman, Woodward, Lief Labs, Bay Center, Universal Studios, Technifex, FANUC and Lincoln Electric.

For more information or to register click the link.

