Oct. 6: Samuel Dixon Family Health Center to Host Their 21st Annual Dixon Duck Dash Fundraiser

The 21st Annual Dixon Duck Dash presented by Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. is ready to make another splash on Oct, 6 at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This family-friendly event promises a day filled with swimming, activity booths, and the chance to help the nonprofit raise funds in support of its mission. All proceeds will go directly to support their medical, dental, and behavioral health programs to ensure that individuals and families in our community receive the care they need to lead healthy lives.

The Dixon Duck Dash is more than just a race; it’s an opportunity to spend the last day of recreational swimming at the aquatic center while contributing to a worthwhile cause. Admission to the event is a $5 duck race entry and can be purchased in advance by visiting the website, as well as on the day of the event. Each rubber duck purchase will be assigned a unique number and will not only give you entry into the aquatic center, but will be entered in multiple duck races that will occur throughout the event for a chance to win some incredible prizes.

The Duck Dash will have an array of activity booths that will include interactive activities, a photo booth, balloon artists, sensory bins, calm bottle making station, duck-o-ration booth, and more. Select local non-profit and business vendors will also be in attendance offering giveaways and valuable resources.

We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to our Platinum Duck Title Sponsor, Logix Federal Credit Union, and all our sponsors; the City of Santa Clarita, LBW Insurance & Financial Services, and Valley Breast Care & Women’s Health Center for making this event possible.

To purchase entries and event details, visit the website.

