Oct. 6: SCV Water Virtual Community Meeting on S Wells PFAS Treatment

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will host a virtual community meeting Monday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. to share construction updates and the latest project timeline for the new S Wells PFAS Treatment and Disinfection Facility, to be located along Bridgeport Lane, between Bridgeport Park and the Santa Clara River.

The project will help restore and protect local groundwater supplies by removing PFAS and ensuring reliable, high-quality drinking water for the community.

Residents, businesses and stakeholders are invited to attend to learn what’s underway, what’s next and how upcoming activities may temporarily affect nearby areas and neighborhoods during construction.

Meeting Details:

When: Monday, Oct. 6, 6–7 p.m.

Where: Virtual (Zoom)

Register: https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_u8MWu9-JSIavb4LMav9AkQ

Access: A unique meeting link will be emailed upon registration.

What to Expect at the Meeting:

 Overview of project and construction progress.

 Near-term schedule and key milestones.

 Anticipated timelines for facility startup and commissioning.

 What residents can expect during construction (traffic control, work hours, noise, site activity).

 Community engagement and how to stay informed.

 Q&A with SCV Water project team members.

The $21 million S Wells PFAS Treatment and Disinfection Facility Project will restore up to 4,000 gallons per minute (6,456 acre-feet per year) of local groundwater from three existing wells: S6, S7, and S8. This is enough groundwater to serve more than 6,500 SCV Water households annually.

Funding for this project has been provided in part by the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund through an agreement with the State Water Resources Control Board.

To learn more about the S Wells PFAS Treatment and Disinfection Facility Project, please contact Orlando Moreno, P.E., Principal Engineer at omoreno@scvwa.org or (661) 714-5942.

