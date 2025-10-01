Oct. 7: College of the Canyons to Host Free Financial Aid Workshop

The College of the Canyons Financial Aid Office will host its annual “Cash for College” workshop from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 7, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.

The event is free and open to the public, regardless of an individual’s intention to attend COC.

Designed for students and parents, the workshop will offer step-by-step guidance on completing financial aid applications, including the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Attendees will also learn about eligibility requirements and the full range of financial aid options available.

“This free workshop will provide students and their families with the tools and knowledge they need to successfully apply for financial aid,” said Tom Bilbruck, director of financial aid at College of the Canyons.

Staff from the Financial Aid Office will be available to answer questions and provide hands-on assistance throughout the evening.

Free parking will be available in all COC student parking lots for this event.

For more information please email contact finaid@canyons.edu, call (661) 362-3242 or visit www.canyons.edu/ money4college.

