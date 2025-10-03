The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will meet 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 7, at Santa Clarita City Hall to consider the construction of two single-family homes.

The Planning Commission meets in the City Council Chambers at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The commission will consider a request to construct a new 5,630 square-foot, two-story, single-family residence with two attached garages, a pool, spa, fire pit and a one-story 1,010 square-foot accessory pool house with attached patio cover on a vacant located at the southern terminus of Mikhail Street in Saugus near Copper Hill and Agajanian Drives.

The commission will also consider a request for a Tentative Parcel Map and single-family Residence on Lost Canyon Road in Canyon Country.

See the full agenda below:

Like this: Like Loading...