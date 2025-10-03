Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
FLAG SALUTE
ELECTION OF CHAIRPERSON AND VICE CHAIRPERSON
COMMISSION SECRETARY ANNOUNCEMENT
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
Minutes of Sep 16, 2025 6:00 PM
PUBLIC HEARINGS
1. MIKHAIL STREET SINGLE-FAMILY RESIDENCE (MASTER CASE 23-033)

A request to construct a new 5,630 square-foot, two-story, single-family residence with two attached garages, a pool, spa, fire pit, and a one-story 1,010 square-foot accessory pool house with attached patio cover on a vacant lot. The request includes a Hillside Development Review and an Administrative Permit.
document Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution P25-15
b. Exhibit A – Draft Conditions of Approval
c. Historical Aerials
d. Cultural Resources Memorandum
e. Aerial and Zoning Map
f. Site Plan
g. Elevations and Renderings
h. Notice of Exemption
i. Public Notice
j. Comment Letter
2. LOST CANYON ROAD PARCEL MAP AND SINGLE-FAMILY RESIDENCE (MASTER CASE 24-263)

A request for a Tentative Parcel Map and Single-Family Residence on Lost Canyon Road.
document Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. MC24-263 Resolution P25-09
b. Exhibit A – Conditions of Approval DRAFT
c. Attachment A – TPM 084714
d. Attachment B – Aerial and Zoning Map
e. Attachment C – Notice of Exemption
f. Attachment D – Public Hearing Notice
g. Attachment E – Site Plan and Elevations
PLANNING MANAGER’S REPORT
PLANNING COMMISSIONERS’ REPORT
PUBLIC PARTICIPATION
ADJOURNMENT
CERTIFICATION