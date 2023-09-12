Oct. 7: Rocktoberfest to Feature Four Tribute Bands

Rocktoberfest, a live music festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 7 at Castaic Lake Recreation Area and proceeds will benefit KHUG 97.5 FM, a non-profit community radio station licensed as a non-commercial broadcast station, serving the Santa Clarita Valley.
With a goal to celebrate some of the greatest music of all time Rocktoberfest will features four of the greatest tribute bands in Southern California performing live, back-to-back, at the festival.
Henry Urick, of KHUG, said while Rocktoberfest is a fundraiser for non-profit KHUG, it also represents a new outreach by the station to bring a live Classic Rock festival to the community. It is the first of quarterly festivals that will continue into 2024.
The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at Castaic Lake where the stage will be set on the beach at water’s edge.
Bands will include:
Eagles Tribute by Desperado
One of the best Eagles tributes in the United States. They boast a line-up of five lead singers who are also multi-instrumentalists. The essence and legendary sound of the Eagles is captured, as they have played with members of the Eagles themselves. For the past 15 years, Desperado has displayed pin-point accuracy in their mastery of the timeless musical and lyrical arrangements of the Eagles. Desperado is a “Must Hear” for any Eagles fan.
Gypsy Dreams is an authentic sounding, six piece band saluting Fleetwood Mac. They perform in full costumes, similar to the actual styles worn by the original band. This band of professional musicians has played hundreds of shows over the last few years in casinos, theaters and at corporate events, all around the world, including Las Vegas, the Dominican Republic, Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Regina, to name a few.
Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute – Travelin’ Band
A powerhouse lineup of industry “heavy hitters” pay homage to one of our generation’s most iconic bands, Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty. The Travelin’ Band is composed of accomplished musical artists with over 100 years experience playing, recording, producing and touring between them. Lead singer Johnny Davis toured with Rick Nelson & Stone Canyon Band for 7+ years. He has appeared on Saturday Night Live, Solid Gold, The Tonight Show, American Bandstand and The Midnight Special.
Rhythm Guitar and Vocalist Guy Thomas has performed with artists such as Kenny Loggins, Amy Grant, Michael McDonald, The Rembrandts, Michael Bolton and Jackson Browne.
This eight piece Rockin’ Soul band has a history of more than three decades as one of America’s most dynamic and authentic soul bands. They’ve circled the globe performing concerts, clubs, festivals and some of the world’s most outrageous private affairs. Their individual style of smokin’ R&B /Soul music, is inspired by the legendary artists that made up the sounds of Memphis Stax Volt, Muscle Shoals, Motown, Philly and James Brown. They have garnered an ever expanding and loyal following cementing their legendary reputation.
Jack Mack’s sweet and funky soul music has earned a critically acclaimed 40+ year legacy of success in the music business that includes 10 albums, blockbuster movie soundtracks and hundreds of global television and stage performances.
Rocktoberfest is a benefit for KHUG 97.5 FM (known as K-HUG), a non-profit community radio station licensed as a non-commercial broadcast station. Serving the Santa Clarita Valley, KHUG provides music 24/7 with an all-volunteer staff. KHUG seeks to expand its motto of “Where The Music Matters” beyond the airwaves to live performances.
KHUG plays Classic Rock by day and Blues by night and plays more Blues than any licensed station in California.
KHUG also provides streaming services to Southern California and 154 countries. In the next 10 days, KHUG will branch out from the Santa Clarita Valley and begin serving the 3.3M listeners in the San Fernando Valley.
