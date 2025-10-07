Oct. 8: COC Board to Discuss Ruys Employment Agreement

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Oct. 8, beginning at 5 p.m. in open session. The board will first meet in closed session at 4 p.m. to discuss anticipated litigation and labor negotiations.

Among the items on the agenda is a discussion to approve the Acting Superintendent/President’s Employment Agreement. On Sept. 10, the Board appointed Dr. Jasmine Ruys as Acting Superintendent/President effective Sept. 10.

Ruys was appointed after the Board voted to place Interim Superintendent/President David Andrus on paid administrative leave. He holds the position of Interim Superintendent/President until Dec. 31.

The full agenda can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/coc/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=DBZPGT630384.

Among items on the consent calendar is the move to approve renewal of the sponsorship agreement for the Small Business Development Center Services between the city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Community College District.

The meeting will be held in the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, UCEN Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.

This will be an in-person meeting with the ability to view the meeting virtually.

WEBINAR ID: 850-7263-7715

To live stream the meeting copy and paste this link into your browser: https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/85072637715.

