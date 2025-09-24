Oct.8: Field Animal Licensing Efforts in Unincorporated Palmdale and Elizabeth Lake Areas

Officers from the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control will be conducting field animal licensing efforts in the unincorporated areas of Palmdale (93550, 93551) and Elizabeth Lake (93532) beginning, Oct. 8.

Field animal licensing efforts are designed to ensure that residents’ dogs and cats are in compliance with mandatory animal licensing, spay/neuter, and microchipping requirements. Additionally, California law requires that all dogs over the age of four months be vaccinated against rabies and licensed. The County of Los Angeles requires the same for all cats. Puppies may be vaccinated at three months but are not required to be vaccinated until four months of age.

Obtaining a dog or cat license is also essential to assisting animal control agencies if an animal becomes lost.

Animal owners in Los Angeles County must have a valid and current animal license and their animal must be spayed/neutered and microchipped if they reside in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County. These requirements also apply to residents who live in cities that contract with the County for animal control services and who have adopted the County’s ordinance regarding animals.

Residents not in compliance may be subject to license fees, delinquency charges, and a $40 field enforcement fee (to offset the cost of the Department’s field services).

You can obtain a new license or renew your license at https://animalcare.lacounty. gov. Information on licensing fees can also be found on the website. Animal owners may also obtain a new license or renew their animal license by printing the application online at https://animalcare.lacounty. gov and mailing it to DACC or by visiting your local County animal care center.

DACC offers low-cost vaccination/microchips clinics (microchips implantation is $7.50) and low-cost assistance (for individuals who qualify) for spay/neuter surgeries. Please visit our website or stop by your local County of Los Angeles animal care center for more information about these services.

