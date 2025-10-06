Oct. 8: Hart Board Public Hearing on Teacher’s Union/District Negotiations

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Oct. 8, in open session at 7 p.m.

The Hart Board will first meet in closed session at 6 p.m. to discuss pending and existing litigation, employee discipline and ongoing labor negotiations.

The meeting will be held at the William S. Hart Union School District Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Among the items on the agenda are two public hearings:

The Hart District Teachers Association’s initial proposal for negotiations with the William S. Hart Union High School District for the 2026/27 school year is presented for a public hearing and adoption.

The William S. Hart Union High School District’s initial proposal for negotiations to the Hart District Teachers Association (HDTA) for the 2026/27 school year is presented for public hearing and adoption.

This will be an in-person meeting. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube at https://youtube.com/live/T12OQVrBFgU.

Speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.

The full agenda for the meeting is available at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030502&MID=44317.

