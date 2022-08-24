Oct 8: MetGala SCV Helps Fight Metastatic Cancer

METAvivor, the organization at the helm of metastatic research funding, has partnered with Bill Miranda, Eva Miranda Crawford & Amy Steffe Lohmann to promote a Gala to be held at Porsche Santa Clarita.

The event titled “MET GALA SCV” is the first annual event and only gala on the west coast. The co-hosts are joined by Event Coordinator Dennis Sugasawara.

The event will feature a VIP hour with cocktails and appetizers followed by a program, dinner, silent and live auctions.

Stage 4, MBC is the incurable and terminal stage of breast cancer.

It is called metastatic because the cancer cells have spread, or metastasized, to other parts of the body, most commonly bones, liver, lungs, and brain. Today patients live longer with the disease thanks to research into new, and less harsh treatments.

Even so, less than a third make it past five years. That is devastating and the patients, do not accept that. With more funds focused specifically on MBC, patients believe this can transform the disease from being a deadly one to a chronic one that allows us to live a long and somewhat normal life. Research is truly the only way to save lives.

Galas raise millions of dollars to research.

The Met Gala SCV is one of many fundraising galas and events organized nationwide by patients volunteering for METAvivor, raising millions of dollars to MBC research. METAvivor is a volunteer-led, 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization, and the only one in the US that exclusively funds MBC research through a scientific peer-review process

For more information, visit this website, or this website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...